California surf shop owner accused of killing children, blaming QAnon, undergoing psychological evaluation behind bars

A California surf shop owner, who is also a subscriber to conspiracy theories regarding QAnon and the Illuminati, is undergoing psychological evaluation behind bars after he allegedly murdered his two children during a trip to Mexico.

Matthew Coleman was being held at an undisclosed federal prison on Friday, where a psychiatrist is working to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, People reported. He was charged earlier this month with murder of U.S. nationals in connection to the death of his 2-year-old son and his 10-month-old daughter.

Authorities said the 40-year-old surf instructor took his children from Santa Barbara across the Mexican border without his wife’s permission on Aug. 8, killed them, and then dumped their bodies. An unidentified farmworker discovered their remains on his ranch just days later.

The girl had been stabbed 12 times and the boy 17 times

Coleman was detained later at the U.S.-Mexico border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, trying to cross back into California from Tijuana, after his wife, reported him and their children missing. An inspection of his van did not turn up the kids, but border protection agents did discover blood in his vehicle.

Authorities said Coleman eventually confessed to the killings and told the FBI that he used a spear fishing gun to stab them.

A criminal complaint alleges that he told the FBI that he killed his children because he believed they “were going to grow into monsters” and that conspiracy theories led him to believe that his wife had passed down her “serpent DNA” to the children.

Coleman also said that he knew what he did was wrong but that “it was the only course of action that would save the world.”

A judge ordered the father be held without bond. He is due back in court for arraignment on Tuesday.