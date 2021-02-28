The California surgeon who dialed into a virtual court trial mid-operation is facing investigation

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
Sacramento Superior Court Zoom trial
Dr. Scott Green dialed into his virtual traffic trial from the operating room. Sacramento Superior Court/The Sacramento Bee

  • Dr. Scott Green is facing investigation after dialing into a virtual court trial while in the operating room.

  • In a video of the trial posted to YouTube, Green can be seen in scrubs and a face mask — and at times bowing his head to tend to the patient.

  • After the video went viral, a medical and licensing agency in California said it would investigate.

A California surgeon who dialed into his virtual trial while performing surgery is under investigation.

Video of the event shows Dr. Scott Green wearing scrubs and a face mask in the operating room. There are machines beeping in the background during Green's traffic trial on Zoom, which was livestreamed and posted to YouTube.

"Are you available for trial?" a courtroom clerk asked Green. "It kind of looks like you're in an operating room right now."

"I am, sir," Green replied. "Yes, I'm in an operating room right now. I'm available for trial. Go right ahead."

Green was then informed that the trial would be livestreamed and posted to YouTube because the proceedings are open to the public.

After Green acknowledged that he understood video would be posted online and was sworn in, he waited for the judge to jump on the Zoom. At this point, he held his head down, appearing to operate on his patient.

"Unless I'm mistaken, I'm seeing a defendant that's in the middle of an operating room appearing to be actively engaged in providing services to a patient," said Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner Gary Link upon joining the call.

"Is that correct, Mr. Green?" he asked. "Or should I say Dr. Green?"

"Yes, sir," Green replied.

Link said he didn't "feel comfortable for the welfare of a patient if you're in the process of operating that I would put on a trial."

Green then said that he had another surgeon in the room with him and would defer to that doctor at times during the trial.

Link continued to insist against the circumstances.

"Not at all," he said.

"I'm going to come up with a different date when you're not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient," the judge added.

After video of the event went viral, a medical and licensing agency in California said in a statement that it would investigate the circumstances.

"The Medical Board of California expects physicians to follow the standard of care when treating their patients," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The Board is aware of this incident and will be looking into it, as it does with all complaints it receives."

The judge rescheduled Green's trial to March 4.

Read the original article on Insider

