California suspects sought after 5 shot at Los Angeles-area beach

Two suspects remain on the loose after five people were wounded in a shooting at a Los Angeles-area beach on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at Royal Palms Beach Park in the San Pedro neighborhood after two male suspects got into an altercation with a group of people, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police told FOX11 Los Angeles that the shooting unfolded in the parking lot.

Paramedics rushed four victims to a local hospital, while a fifth victim was driven by a private party, police said. Four victims were listed in stable condition, and one was listed in critical condition.

Police said no suspects have been arrested in the shooting that wounded five people at Royal Palms Beach on Saturday evening.

The victims are all between 20 and 40 years old, the station reported, citing officials. No further updates on the victims’ conditions were immediately available.

Royal Palms Beach in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles will remain closed on Sunday, local officials said.

Police described the suspects’ vehicle as a silver sedan. No description of the suspects was immediately available.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted that the shooting comes just after the community hosted a gun buy-back event nearby.

"We're outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left five people injured," said. "It's tragically ironic that today we hosted a gun buy-back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community."

Hahn said that Royal Palms Beach would remain closed Sunday and will close earlier on weekends as the community works on a plan to ensure the safety of visitors.