California synagogue shooter to serve life in prison without parole

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder in a shooting at a California synagogue and will serve life in prison as part of a deal that spared him the death penalty.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that John Earnest, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to the willful, deliberate, and premeditated murder of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, and the willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder of three others who were wounded: Almog Peretz, Rabbi Goldstein, who lost a finger in the attack, and an 8-year-old girl.

The Poway synagogue shooting occurred on April 27, 2019, coinciding with the last day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

"Earnest admitted that he committed those crimes because of his bias and hatred of Jews, and he admitted that he personally discharged a firearm causing death and great bodily injury," a news release from the district attorney’s office said.

Earnest agreed to serve life without the possibility of parole, plus 121-years-to-life and 16 years in state prison.

“While we reserved the option of trying this as a death penalty case, life in prison without the possibility of parole for the defendant is an appropriate resolution to this violent hate crime and we hope it brings a measure of justice and closure to the victims, their families, friends, and the wider community,” the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office was quoted as saying.

"After consulting with the Kaye family and the many victims impacted by the shooting, the decision to accept a plea of life in prison was made in the interest of justice and with the knowledge that a parallel prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and possible plea in that case would prevent the state’s case from moving forward," the statement added. "This plea ensures the defendant is held accountable for his crimes under California state law.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 30.

Earnest also pleaded guilty to arson at the Dar-ul-Arqam mosque with the intent of terrorizing Muslim worshipers.

