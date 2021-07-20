California synagogue shooting suspect pleads guilty

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 22-year-old former nursing student pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover.

John T. Earnest avoided the death penalty with his plea in San Diego Superior Court. The San Diego County district attorney’s office said he agreed to serve the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 30.

Earnest opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle during the last day of Passover services in April 2019 at Chabad of Poway. The attack killed 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye and wounded three others, including an 8-year-old girl and the rabbi, who lost a finger.

Earnest then called 911 to say he had shot up a synagogue because Jews were trying to “destroy all white people,” authorities said.

Earnest faces similar charges in federal court, where federal prosecutors faced a deadline of Aug. 30 on whether to pursue the death penalty. His next appearance in federal court is Sept. 30. The U.S. attorney's office in San Diego did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earnest submitted a conditional plea agreement for consideration by federal prosecutors on June 4, the San Diego County district attorney's office said.

The district attorney said it consulted the Kaye family and other victims before agreeing to the deal, aware that a possible plea arrangement in the federal prosecution would prevent the state's case from moving forward.

“While we reserved the option of trying this as a death penalty case, life in prison without the possibility of parole for the defendant is an appropriate resolution to this violent hate crime and we hope it brings a measure of justice and closure to the victims, their families, friends and the wider community," the office said. "This plea ensures the defendant is held accountable for his crimes under California state law.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hoe no! Facebook snafu spells trouble for gardening group

    Moderating a Facebook gardening group in western New York is not without challenges. Facebook's algorithms sometimes flag this particular word as “violating community standards," apparently referring to a different word, one without an “e" at the end that is nonetheless often misspelled as the garden tool. Elizabeth Licata, one of the group’s moderators, was worried about this.

  • Israeli firm's spyware targeted journalists: media

    Spyware licensed to an Israeli company has been used to hack key smartphones around the world from journalists and rights activists to government officials including heads of state.That's according to a new report by Paris-based nonprofit Forbidden Stories, an alliance of 17 media companies.The report documents 37 hacks or attempts using spyware called Pegasus.Including the phones of two women who were close to Jamal Khashoggi - according to the Washington Post, one of the media contributors.Khashoggi was working as a columnist at the Post when he was murdered at a Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018.According to the Israeli company, NSO Group, the spyware is intended to help governments fight terrorism and crime.It has blasted the report as full of "wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories".Pegasus allows operators to extract messages, photos and emails from smartphones.It can also record calls and secretly activate microphones.The report did not detail who had attempted the hacks or why.But it referenced a list of phone numbers provided to the media organizations.Reporters identified more than 1,000 people on the list - including members of Arab royal families, business executives, activists and prime ministers.Journalists from CNN, the New York Times and Reuters were also included.

  • Family of woman killed by Arlington police during wellness check sues city, ex-officer

    The father of Margarita “Maggie” Brooks said officer Ravi Singh, who killed Brooks while shooting at her dog, was “deliberately indifferent” in risking Maggie’s life.

  • Opioid settlement nears $26 billion, Judge allows vaccine mandate at university, Israeli PM threatens Unilever

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: The drug distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic nearing a $26 billion settlement, a federal judge upholding Indiana University’s vaccine mandate for students and staff, and Israeli PM threatening ‘severe consequences’ for Unilever after subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian Territories

  • Senate to begin debate on infrastructure bill Wednesday

    A bipartisan infrastructure bill is expected to come to the Senate floor for debate on Wednesday. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN with more.

  • Israeli PM slams Ben & Jerry’s ice cream ban, vows to 'act aggressively'

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will “act aggressively” against Ben & Jerry’s over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

  • UK's swan-uppers take to the Thames to check on queen's birds

    Royal officials took to the River Thames on Tuesday to count the swans that belong to Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the start of the "Swan Upping" ceremony which dates back to the 12th Century. "Swans were a very, very important food, and they were served up at banquets and feasts," David Barber, the queen's Swan Marker, said. "Of course today swan upping is all about conservation and education."

  • Israeli Filmmakers Arrested in Nigeria During Documentary Shoot

    Three Israeli filmmakers have been arrested and detained in Nigeria during a shoot for their documentary “We Were Never Lost,” about Jewish tribes on the African continent. Activist and Columbia University graduate Rudy Rochman, director Noam Leibman and French-Israeli journalist Edouard Benaym flew from Israel to Nigeria on July 6, according to reports. They were […]

  • Biden White House backs away from Facebook fight — for now

    President Joe Biden walked back criticism that Facebook was "killing" people en masse by allowing coronavirus falsehoods to spread online after both sides traded disinformation accusations.

  • Verdict awaited as first Hong Kong security trial ends

    The trial of the first person to be charged under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law ended Tuesday after nearly a month, and observers are awaiting a verdict to see how similar cases might be dealt with. Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorbike into a group of police officers while carrying a flag bearing the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times” on July 1 last year, a day after the national security law was imposed by Beijing. The trial was held in the High Court with no jury, a departure from the common law system in Hong Kong.

  • Indiana woman plans to plead guilty for crimes committed in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Dona Sue Bissey of Bloomfield, Indiana, said she will submit a guilty plea to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

  • U.S. infrastructure deal teeters after Republicans reject IRS funds

    The White House and U.S. congressional negotiators are scrambling to salvage a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal after Republicans balked at funding to enforce existing tax laws - a key way to pay for the plan - leaving both sides searching for a way forward. Senators and Biden administration officials still hope to hammer out the deal, including a plan to finance it, for a Senate vote on Wednesday, but both parties were growing increasingly skeptical Tuesday. "There's still more issues," he said, including how the Congressional Budget Office scores the bill's impact on U.S. federal finances.

  • Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

    A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases. In pronouncing the sentence on Paul Allard Hodgkins, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said the 38-year-old had played a role, if not as significant as others, in one of the worst episodes in American history. Thousands of rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's election win, in a stunning display of public violence.

  • Church youth pastor faces third arrest on video voyeurism charges

    A Pensacola, Florida, church youth director is facing his third arrest in less than two months for allegedly filming people in a church restroom.

  • Power Five teams that have never beaten Michigan football

    Quite the impressive list for #Michigan football! #GoBlue

  • Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, angrily confronted Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting Paul's insinuation that the U.S. helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research — the practice of enhancing a virus in a lab to study its potential impact in the real world — at a Wuhan virology lab. U.S. intelligence agencies are currently exploring theories that an accidental leak from that lab could have led to the global pandemic.

  • Guantánamo Detainee Doesn’t Want to Be Sent Home to Russia Because it’s Too Dangerous

    Daily Beast/Photo HandoutYusuf Mingazov met his father Ravil—a former Russian ballet dancer—for the first time through a videocall between a Red Cross office in Britain and the Guantánamo Bay detention camp in Cuba, where he had been imprisoned for more than 14 years.“It was kind of difficult to explain the emotions and everything, but it was nice to see him because it was the first time,” said Yusuf, 22, who was born in Russia.He was just three years old when his father was arrested in Pakistan

  • COVID-19 vaccines protect you better than infection, doctors say

    With the delta variant surging in the United States, doctors are urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated -- including the more than 30 million people who have already had COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting vaccinated after recovering from infection leads to even stronger protection compared to infection alone. Meanwhile, studies show currently authorized vaccines are likely to offer protection for at least eight months, and likely longer, but much less is known about how long you'll be protected from reinfection after recovering from COVID-19.

  • Student arrested over Hitler yearbook quote

    Hollister Tryon, a student at Glastonbury High School in Connecticut, was charged with two counts of third-degree computer crimes.

  • Woman catches fellow airplane passenger sending an offensive text about her: 'I would be so mad'

    A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.