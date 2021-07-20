California synagogue shooting suspect pleads guilty to murder and other charges

John Earnest pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges related to a deadly shooting at a synagogue in Southern California, AP reports.

The big picture: Under the conditional plea, Earnest agreed to serve a life sentence in prison without the eligibility for parole. His sentencing is slated to take place on Sept. 30.

The district attorney's office said it consulted with victims and their families before agreeing to the plea agreement, per AP.

Earnest faces additional charges in federal court. Federal prosecutors must decide by Aug. 30 on whether to pursue the death penalty, according to AP.

Background: Earnest entered Chabad of Poway during the last day of the Passover celebrations in 2019 with a semi-automatic rifle. He then opened fire, killing 60-year-old Lori Gilbert-Kaye and injuring three others, including an 8-year-old girl and a rabbi.

An affidavit indicated that Earnest later called 911 after driving away from the synagogue and said: “I just shot up a synagogue,” explaining to the police dispatcher that he did it “because Jewish people are destroying the white race.”

In May 2019, Earnest pleaded not guilty to state murder charges and separately to state and federal arson charges at an Escondido, California, mosque.

