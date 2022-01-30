California taco vendor attacked by competitor on video gets huge show of support

A viral vandalism video involving a taco vendor in Whittier, California, has led to an arrest of a competing street vendor, and overwhelming support for the business attacked.



"Why can’t we all just get along and get some money for the family Tacos La Guera La, yeah, yeah," Rocky Padilla sang Saturday night, when hundreds of people lined up to support Tacos La Guera after the viral incident.



The incident, posted in a series of videos on TikTok, shows the suspect using a fire extinguisher to put out a grill at Tacos la Guera. The man allegedly told people working the food stand to pack up and leave before threatening their lives, according to CBSLA.



Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Norwalk Station say the video and tips from the community led to the felony vandalism charge of an unidentified man.

"I said this guy was going to punch us because he was close to us," Armando Martinez, an employee for Tacos la Guera, told KABC. "Maybe he's going to want to hurt me. So I kept my distance and stayed back."



Tacos la Guera's owner, Rocio Gascón, told the TV station he had previously scouted the location and didn't see any vendors at this spot. Neighbors said the food truck seen in the viral video has set up there in the past.

Reports say no one was injured in the vandalism incident.