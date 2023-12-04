California takes 6 spots on list of most luxurious US cities. Here’s which ones made it

Six of the top 10 rising cities in the U.S. for luxurious living are in California, according to a report from Architectural Digest.

Architectural Digest compared 115 cities with a population of more than 100,000 in 2023 and that have experienced population growth since 2020. The cities were ranked based on activities, properties, dining, annual income, diversity and safety.

Irvine, Carlsbad and Chula Vista topped the list. Sacramento ranked 39th, but first for diversity. Modesto and Stockton also made the list, ranking at 55th and 82nd, respectively.

Irvine, in southern California with an “abundance of $1 million properties, high earners, and safe environment make it the ideal location to settle into subtle grandeur,” according to the report. It placed third for higher earners, eighth for safety, and first for luxury property with 70% of properties sold for $1 million or higher.

Carlsbad — just north of San Diego — took first for luxury activities and higher earners, and second for luxury property. It also had the highest percentage of households with an annual income over $150,000, at 50.7%.

Another San Diego-area city, Chula Vista, placed sixth for activities, eighth for property and 10th for luxury food.

These were the top 10 nationally:

Irvine, California Carlsbad, California Chula Vista, California Frisco, Texas Rancho Cucamonga, California Stamford, Connecticut Lewisville, Texas Cary, North Carolina Temecula, California Murrieta, California

Here’s where the rest of the California cities ranked: Elk Grove (18th), Clovis (31st), Roseville (32nd), Fontana (37th), Sacramento (39th), Moreno Valley (44th), Visalia (48th), Modesto (55th), Fresno (61st), Victorville (76th), Bakersfield (77th), Corona (79th), and Stockton (82nd).

