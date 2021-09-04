California teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student

Emma Colton
·2 min read

California detectives have arrested a teacher for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old male student.

"Mrs. Jackson is in custody tonight," said Fresno County Sheriff Lt. Brandon Pursell, KSEE reported. "We believe that our victim is safe, which we are grateful for, but we don’t know if there are other victims. Jackson faces four counts of rape, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a child, communicating with a child to commit a felony and meeting with a child for lewd purposes."

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit arrested Mountain View School teacher Krystal Jackson, 39, on Friday. Jackson worked for several other school districts in the area before starting her job at Mountain View last year, Pursell said.

HIGH SCHOOL BIOLOGY TEACHER, 34, ACCUSED OF HAVING SEX WITH STUDENT

An investigation was sparked after the sheriff’s office was tipped off to a potential sexual relationship between Jackson and a student. The investigation found that over the last year, Jackson had sex with the student at least three times during their one-on-one independent study sessions at Dunlap Leadership Academy.

"The worst part of this is that our victim was abused, that is number one," said Pursell. "But also the fact that our suspect is in a position of trust."

Kings Canyon Unified School District released a statement that district officials are working with law enforcement, but would not comment further as it is a personnel matter.

EX-ARIZONA TEACHER SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEX WITH STUDENT

"Kings Canyon Unified School District administrators recently became aware of accusations regarding a Mountain View School teacher. District administrators are working diligently with law enforcement officials who are releasing details regarding their investigation. The safety of students and staff members continues to be a top priority and the district will provide counseling and support services to any students or staff members in need. The District cannot comment on confidential personnel matters," the statement said, according to KSEE.

Jackson’s bail was set at $215,000, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cattle producers have a beef with 35-year marketing campaign

    “The American consumer is deceived at the meat counter and our checkoff funds do not do anything to help create clarity or answer the question of where was that sirloin born, raised and harvested,” said Karina Jones, a Nebraska cattle rancher and field director for the R-CALF USA trade group that is seeking to end the checkoff. Opponents of the beef checkoff program, which was established by federal law in 1986, are urging cattle producers to a sign a petition calling for a referendum vote on terminating the program. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month granted an extension until Oct. 3 for them to collect the required signatures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 47 cases of new Mu coronavirus variant identified in England

    The variant was first identified in Colombia but cases have since been recorded in 39 other countries including Britain.

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • ‘They had him by his face’: Elderly Asian man mauled by two pit bulls in Texas

    A 67-year-old Asian man in Harris County, Texas, suffered critical injuries after falling victim to two loose pit bulls that viciously attacked him during a morning walk last week. What happened: The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive when the pair of pit bulls crossed the street to attack him. It took place in the front yard of Elmer Levigne, a former deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Illinois man killed half-brother by shooting him in the head during heated family argument over COVID-19 vaccines, police say

    Larry Cavitt, 68, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he used a 9mm handgun to shoot his relative in the head last Saturday night.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Police now investigating possible hazing video at Cincinnati high school

    Fallout continues for a Cincinnati high school football team. Video surfaced this week showing what police believe may be Western Hills/Dater football players holding down a teammate and pulling his clothes off as he struggles to escape.

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Beverly Hills police sued for racist arrests on Rodeo Drive; officers resign

    The Beverly Hills Police Department is being sued by acclaimed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who alleges a police task […] The post Beverly Hills police sued for racist arrests on Rodeo Drive; officers resign appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • High Schooler Broke Into a Random Home and Stabbed a Man to Death Between Classes, Police Say

    Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA Nevada high school student allegedly broke into a random home and stabbed a man to death last week before returning to class just hours after the murder, authorities said.Police said Ethan Goin, 16, randomly stabbed 48-year-old Vergel Guintu in the neck at his home last Friday after the man went to check on a noise that he heard in the house, according to reports.Guintu’s wife and mother-in-law recounted the grisly scene to Las Vegas Metropol

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • Experts: FBI has plenty of ways to find Jan. 6 riot suspect from Florida

    Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland remains at large, while most of the 630-plus Jan. 6 suspects have been arrested, including his sister, Olivia Pollock.

  • He led police on a chase on a kayak, then on foot. Cops say they caught him with lobsters in his pockets.

    State marine patrol police in the Florida Keys said a Miami Lakes man led them on a chase on a kayak through a canal and then on foot through a Key Largo neighborhood.

  • Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright hit with new, more serious charge

    Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April, is now facing a more […] The post Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright hit with new, more serious charge appeared first on TheGrio.