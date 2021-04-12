California teacher goes off on students on Zoom over parents' push for in-person classes

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A California high school teacher was caught on Zoom yelling at students over parent complaints on virtual instruction and desires to return to in-person classes.

The teacher, identified as Alissa Piro, is an English teacher at San Marcos High School, over 30 miles north of San Diego. The video was originally posted on Facebook but was reposted on the Reopen California Schools Twitter account. In the clip, Piro tells students she dares their parents to speak to her over issues surrounding virtual classes.

"If your parent wants to come talk to me about how I'm not doing a good enough job in distance learning based on what you need as an individual, just dare them to come out because I'm so sick to my stomach of parents trying to tell educators how to do their job," Piro said in the video clip.

"I have never once gone to a doctor's appointment and tried to tell my medical health provider how to treat me," she continued. "You know why? Because I know nothing about that. I didn't get my degree in medicine."

The video has nearly 63,000 views as of 1 p.m. ET.

The release of the video comes during an ongoing lawsuit launched by a group of North County public school parents against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state leaders over the re-opening of public schools, arguing that the requirements to reopen are unfair.

The San Marcos Unified School District recently moved toward a hybrid model where students are on campus two days of the week, a structure that will be in place for the remainder of the year. There is another lawsuit asking the district to expand in-person classes for middle and high school students.

A mother in the private Facebook group said that Piro is a bully and the rants happened often, according to Fox News.

Another mother told Fox News she told school principal Adam Dawson about the videos weeks ago. He said Piro's behavior was "inexcusable" and said he would address it.

Dawson and Piro did not immediately respond to a request for comment by USA TODAY.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California teacher yells over parents desire for in person school

