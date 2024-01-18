California teacher pay rose last year. Here’s how much Sacramento-area districts paid

Teacher pay in California rose sharply last school year as educators demanded their salaries keep up with rising inflation.

Average pay for teachers in California public schools rose to $95,160 in the 2022-23 school year, an increase of 7.5% from 2021-22, new state data show.

The sharp increase comes after years of modest pay increases that often didn’t match inflation. Statewide, average teacher pay increased by about 23% between 2015-16 and 2022-23. By comparison, inflation rose about 26% during the same period.

Teacher pay was highest in Silicon Valley’s Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District, where teachers earned, on average, about $161,600.

A quick way to adjust pay for cost of living is to calculate the difference between the average teacher salary and the cost of the typically priced home. A teacher making $161,600 in Mountain View would have a hard time buying the median-valued home in Santa Clara County, which costs about $1,494,000 at the end of 2023, according to real estate tracking firm Zillow. By that metric, many of the best-off teachers are in rural districts where salaries are relatively modest, but home prices are low.

Average teacher pay depends on several factors. Pay increases with seniority, so a district with mostly veteran teachers would tend to pay more on average than a district with more inexperienced teachers. Cost of living also plays a role, as districts located in expensive communities must pay more to attract talent.

Sacramento region teacher pay

Among the 15 school districts with the most students in the four-county Sacramento region, the highest average teacher pay last school year was about $102,000 at the Roseville Joint Union High School District. The lowest average pay was about $78,500 at Woodland Joint Unified.

The average teacher pay at Sacramento City Unified was about $97,000 last school year, up from about $87,300, up from $83,400 the prior year.

It was about $93,300 at Elk Grove Unified; $89,600 at San Juan Unified; $90,700 at Twin Rivers Unified and $87,900 at Folsom Cordova Unified.

How we got teacher salary data

The salary data is taken from a form sent to school districts each year. Districts educating the large majority of the state’s students usually complete the form. The figures used in this story show the “average salary paid” line from the form. That line is “the average salary that is paid to an employee on the certificated salary schedule. The average salary is determined by dividing the total salary schedule cost by FTE,” an acronym for full-time equivalent teachers.