California teen arrested for role in ‘swatting’ plot targeting mosque in Sanford

A teenager from California faces four felony counts after a monthslong investigation linked him to a swatting attack that targeted a Sanford mosque last year, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced late Tuesday.

On May 12, Seminole County law enforcement officials were deceived into sending nearly three dozen deputies to the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque on Myrtle Street under the threat of a mass shooting, according to a news release from the department. Deputies said the caller stated he had a handgun and explosive devices.

In the 911 call audio, the caller said he is going to “commit a mass shooting in the name of Satan.” Gunfire is later heard in the background.

SCSO deputies responded with counterterrorism units and set up a perimeter around the area until the mosque was cleared of any suspicious activity, according to a police report. After they found no shooter, investigators determined the incident was a targeted swatting attack.

So-called swatting events are prompted by a prank call to emergency services to solicit a heavy police response to a particular address. Swatting incidents have taken place across the nation — with schools, judges and politicians from both parties falling victim to attacks in recent years.

Last year, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was subject to a failed swatting attempt at his parents’ home after facing several online threats for his stance against neo-Nazi activity in the area.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate the mosque incident in Sanford.

In the news release, the Sheriff’s Office said it linked 17-year-old Alan Winston Filion of Lancaster, California, to the incident. Investigators believe he is responsible for creating several accounts on websites offering swatting services. “Various IP addresses connected to these accounts led to Filion’s home address,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

A search warrant was executed two weeks ago and a warrant for Filion’s arrest was obtained afterward.

Filion faces multiple counts of making a false report, including concerning the planting of a bomb or the use of firearms and causing a law enforcement response while facilitating an act of terrorism and showing prejudice.

He was extradited to Seminole County on Tuesday and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond.

The SCSO said investigators believe Filion may be connected to other swatting incidents across the nation. Authorities within their local jurisdictions will be responsible for investigating those cases if a link is made, the agency said.

In a statement, Sheriff Dennis Lemma called swatting “a perilous and senseless crime that puts peoples lives in dangerous situations and drains resources.”

“Make no mistake, we will continue to work tirelessly in collaboration with our policing partners and the judiciary to apprehend swatting perpetrators,” Lemma said, extending gratitude to all agencies involved.

He said the investigation stands as a stern warning that swatting will face zero tolerance and measures are in place to identify and prosecute those responsible for such crimes.

The 18th Circuit State Attorney’s Office, which serves Brevard and Seminole counties, will prosecute the case.

