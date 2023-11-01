California teen killed in Halloween night shooting, police say. A second man was injured

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Halloween night in Fresno.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers responded to San Jose and Sherman avenues, off First Street north of Shaw Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. and found two men who had been shot.

One, identified as 18-year-old Ethan Vang, was immediately transported to Saint Agnes Hospital, where he died.

The second, an unidentified 24-year-old, was grazed in the head. He received treatment at Community Regional Medical Center and has since been discharged, police said Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives began an investigation and were reviewing video surveillance from the area and searching for a motive.

As of Wednesday morning, suspect information was limited: Two subjects, wearing hoodies, were seen running from the scene.

This was the city’s 26th homicide to stem from traditional violent acts (shootings, stabbings and the like) in 2023, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

Another three homicides have been reported under the so-called “Watson Murder” rule, in which someone convicted of felony DUI can be charged with homicide if they get into another DUI that results in a death.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 559-621-2415 or 559-621-2449. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).