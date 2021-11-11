California teen sucker-punches opponent during basketball game: 'Completely disgusted'

A Southern California teen was recorded on video earlier this week sucker-punching her 15-year-old opponent during a youth basketball game, leaving the victim’s mother "absolutely horrified."

Alice Ham posted video to social media that was taken from the club basketball game in Garden Grove showing the brutal punch.

"Once her teammate showed me the clip, I was absolutely horrified, shocked, just completely disgusted by what I saw," Ham told FOX11 Los Angeles.

The video shows the teen missing a three-point shot before falling into Ham’s 15-year-old daughter, who was playing defense. As the two players walk down the court, the teen can be seen throwing a punch at Ham’s daughter, hitting her in the head and knocking her to the floor.

Ham said the teen’s mother told her to hit her daughter after missing the shot.

"The mother on the video can be heard, ‘You need to hit her for that,’" Ham said.

Since the hit, Ham said her daughter has been unable to attend school. The mother told other local news outlets that her daughter was out on concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Ham told FOX11 that neither the teen nor her mother has apologized for the incident, saying that they’ve shown "no remorse for their reprehensible behavior."

Ham said that she hopes Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer will press assault and battery charges against the teen who punched her daughter.

Fox News isn’t identifying the teen seen punching Ham’s daughter because she is a minor.

The teen is the daughter of a former NBA player, according to KABC-TV. Fox News was not immediately able to confirm this information.

Avac United, the organization that held the youth basketball game, in a statement apologized for the incident and said it will ban the teen who punched Ham’s daughter, along with her mother.

"We take these matters seriously and have taken action to ban this player and her mother from participating in, and or attending any future tournaments hosted by our organization," the statement said. "This type of behavior is never condoned by us and does not represent who we are or what we strive to teach our children."