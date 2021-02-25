California teen vanished after struggling in pandemic, dad says. Now a clue emerges

Best Life

Daily new coronavirus cases across the U.S. have continued to decline for the sixth week in a row. Now, the national seven-day average of new cases is about 74 percent lower than it was when numbers peaked on Jan. 8, according to The New York Times. But not every area of the country is seeing COVID cases head in the right direction. Read on to see which states are seeing numbers climb again, and for more on how the pandemic is playing out near you, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.Data analyzed by the COVID Tracking Project shows that as of Feb. 23, there's a clear national downward trend, with 41 states seeing a significant decrease in their seven-day averages over the past week. But five states saw an increase in the same statistic, with two of them even experiencing a triple-digit percentage rise in their new cases over the same time period.Many officials have taken to warning the public that the national trend can lead to dangerous complacency. During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Feb. 21, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, cautioned that while things are headed in the right direction, the pandemic is far from behind us just yet. "The slope that's coming down is really terrific. It's very steep and it's coming down very, very quickly," Fauci told host Chuck Todd. "But we are still at a level that's very high. What I don't, and none of my colleagues want to see, is when you look at that slope to come down, to say, 'Wow, we're out of the woods now. We're in good shape.' We're not because the baseline of daily infections is still very, very high. It's not the 300,000 to 400,000 that we had some time ago. But we want to get that baseline really, really, really low before we start thinking that we're out of the woods."Keep reading to find out which states are beginning to see COVID cases rise again as of Feb. 23, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And for more on what the coming days of the pandemic might be like, check out Dr. Fauci Says It's Safe for You to Do This Once You're Vaccinated. 5 New Hampshire Seven-day average of new cases: 378Percentage change from previous week: Up 5 percent 4 Rhode Island Seven-day average of new cases: 313Percentage change from previous week: Up 14 percentAnd for the latest vaccine advice, check out If You Take This Common Medication, Talk to a Doctor Before Your Vaccine. 3 North Dakota Seven-day average of new cases: 96Percentage change from previous week: Up 46 percent 2 Alaska Seven-day average of new cases: 175Percentage change from previous week: Up 108 percentAnd for more regular COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 1 Wyoming Seven-day average of new cases: 109Percentage change from previous week: Up 117 percentAnd if you're looking to get your shot soon, find out why The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine.