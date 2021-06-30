California tests off-the-grid solutions to power outages

DAISY NGUYEN
·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When a wildfire tore through Briceburg nearly two years ago, the tiny community on the edge of Yosemite National Park lost the only power line connecting it to the electrical grid.

Rather than rebuilding poles and wires over increasingly dry hillsides, which could raise the risk of equipment igniting catastrophic fires, the nation’s largest utility decided to give Briceburg a self-reliant power system.

The stand-alone grid made of solar panels, batteries and a backup generator began operating this month. It's the first of potentially hundreds of its kind as Pacific Gas & Electric works to prevent another deadly fire like the one that forced it to file for bankruptcy in 2019.

The ramping up of this technology is among a number of strategies to improve energy resilience in California as a cycle of extreme heat, drought and wildfires hammers the U.S. West, triggering massive blackouts and threatening the power supply in the country’s most populous state. Other tactics include raising the cost of electricity during high-demand hours — when it’s most expensive to provide it — and offering cash and prizes to conserve energy when the grid is strained.

“I don’t think anyone in the world anticipated how quickly the changes brought on by climate change would manifest. We’re all scrambling to deal with that,” said Peter Lehman, the founding director of the Schatz Energy Research Center, a clean energy institute in Arcata.

The response follows widespread blackouts in California in the past two years that exposed the power grid's vulnerability to weather. Fierce windstorms led utilities to deliberately shut off power to large swaths of the state to keep high-voltage transmission lines from sparking fire. Then last summer, an oppressive heat wave triggered the first rolling outages in 20 years. More than 800,000 homes and businesses lost power over two days in August.

During both crises, a Native American reservation on California's far northern coast kept the electricity flowing with the help of two microgrids that can disconnect from the larger electrical grid and switch to using solar energy generated and stored in battery banks near its hotel-casino.

As most of rural Humboldt County sat in the dark during a planned shutoff in October 2019, the Blue Lake Rancheria became a lifeline for thousands of its neighbors: The gas station and convenience store provided fuel and supplies, the hotel housed patients who needed a place to plug in medical devices, the local newspaper used the conference room to put out the next day's edition, and a hatchery continued pumping water to keep its fish alive.

“We've had outages before, but they were not severe. This one lasted almost three days for us,” said Shad Overton, a manager at Mad River Hatchery. “The electricity from the microgrid pumped the diesel fuel we needed for our generator.”

During a few hours of rolling blackouts last August, the reservation's microgrids went into “island mode” to help ease stress on the state's maxed-out grid.

“We seemed to arrive just in time to handle these emergencies, but it’s about good governance over the last decades that paid attention to ... what tribal elders were saying about how the conditions were changing, and taking that information and planning for it,” said Jana Ganion, the tribe's director of sustainability.

Energy experts said the tribe's $8 million microgrids highlight the technology's potential in providing reliable power to hospitals, fire stations and other small-scale operations that can provide emergency services during a disaster, and to remote communities vulnerable to power loss.

“Anything that can give you a little bit of electricity, charge your phone or keep the fridge running when it’s dark is enormously valuable. Microgrids can play a huge part in that,” said Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at the University of California, Berkeley.

The state’s energy commission has funded dozens of projects, serving as test beds for policies that might lead to commercialization of microgrids. Regulators are trying to resolve a longstanding rule that prohibits private microgrids from selling their excess electricity “over the fence” because they are not regulated by the state.

In Briceburg, PG&E determined the cost of installing and maintaining the remote grid outweighed the long-term expense and risk of replacing power lines, utility spokesman Paul Doherty said. The five customers who draw power from it will pay the same rate as they did before.

Meanwhile, the state's grid managers are grappling with the same challenge they faced last year. California routinely buys electricity from neighboring states when it is short on power, but imports are hard to come by when other states are hit by the same heat wave.

Bracing for another summer of heatwaves, utilities across the U.S. West have been signing contracts for more emergency power supplies and are trying to make sure they aren’t relying on the same suppliers as everyone else.

The grid needs to be balanced at all times between electricity supply and demand. On hot days, it is stressed in the late afternoon and early evening, when solar power generation tails off after dark.

The California Independent System Operator said there have been upgrades in power storage and transmission since last summer, including four times the amount of battery storage from the current 500 megawatts on its system to 2,000 megawatts by August. In all, there will be about 3,500 megawatts of capacity — enough to power some 2.6 million homes.

There are setbacks too: An intensifying drought is weakening the state's hydroelectric facilities.

Officials warned power shortages could still happen this summer.

“We just don’t know how hot it’s going to get and we don’t know how much demand will be,” said Borenstein, who also sits on ISO's board of governors.

To encourage utility customers to shift some energy use to times when renewable resources are most plentiful, utilities are moving customers to new rate plans where they pay less in the daytime and more during peak demand hours.

One company is offering incentives, in the form of cash and gift cards, to people who reduce their household consumption at key times. OhmConnect, a regulated participant on the electricity market, said during a four-day period last summer when ISO issued “FlexAlerts” urging conservation, customers who agreed to let the company manage their smart thermostats and appliances helped take off almost 1 gigawatt-hour of energy — the equivalent of San Francisco's typical hourly use.

Cisco DeVries, CEO of the Oakland-based startup, joked that the opportunity to earn money by saving energy seems too good to be true so the company enlisted actress Kristen Bell to win over skeptics.

“Blackouts feel like a thing that happens that you have no control over, when the reality is that if we work together we actually can prevent it,” DeVries said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why It's Not Too Late to Consider This Hypergrowth Stock

    The company is growing revenue and subscriber figures fast and has plans to turbocharge that growth further.

  • Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead

    Buying shares of top tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) -- otherwise known as FAANG -- would have earned great returns in the past. If you are looking to make the most of your investment dollars, you should consider buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) instead of FAANG.

  • Fox News cuts off Trump’s 2020 election rant during Texas border trip

    Fox hosts cut in on the former president when he began comparing US elections to a ‘banana republic’

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the fastest pickup on the market, and you can win it

    For years the Ford Raptor stood alone, on top of the off-road pickup truck mountain, hardly challenged by the competition. Finally, a new challenger has emerged, the 702 horsepower Ram TRX. Unless you win one from Omaze.

  • Tesla is expected to deliver more than 200,000 vehicles in the second quarter

    Tesla Inc. is readying a sales update this week amid ongoing concern about its sales in China, where the Silicon Valley electric-car maker already faces stiff competition from domestic EV makers. Analysts polled by FactSet expect Tesla (TSLA) to report the sale of 207,000 vehicles in the second quarter, including 114,000 Model 3 sedans and 78,000 Model Y compact SUVs, with the remainder roughly split between Model S luxury sedan and Model X luxury SUV vehicles. The auto maker is likely to report the quarterly sales and production on Friday.

  • Watch a Nissan Maxima plow into a gas pump in California

    The driver of a seventh-generation Nissan Maxima is extremely lucky to be alive after veering off a highway in California and slamming into a gas pump. The fiery incident was caught on tape by a nearby surveillance camera. Firefighters in Ceres, a town about 80 miles south of Sacramento, told local news channel CBS 13 that the 23-year-old woman driving the sedan lost control on Highway 99 and jumped a curb before ramming into one of the pumps at a Shell station at speed.

  • Portland Police’s rapid response team resigns

    The resignations come after a member of the team was indicted on an assault charge for alleged use of excessive force.

  • US military says huge explosive the Navy set off to test new aircraft carrier didn't cause deadly condo collapse in Florida

    Experts backed the military's assessment that the detonation of a 40,000-pound bomb in carrier shock trials was not a factor in the collapse.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in the Second Half of the Year

    Of course, no one knows what the second half of the year holds, but no matter what happens, here are two excellent companies that are worth buying and holding through the next six months and beyond: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pharma giant Eli Lilly boasts an exciting pipeline. One of the company's most interesting projects is tirzepatide, a diabetes and obesity drug currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Facing scorched Pacific Northwest, Biden unveils measures to fight wildfires

    The Biden administration will announce several actions Wednesday expanding efforts to combat wildfires, including increased firefighter pay, amid scorching temperatures in the Pacific Northwest that are putting massive stress on infrastructure and public health.

  • Fed's Waller: 2022 rate hike possible, wants MBS taper first

    (Reuters) -A "very optimistic" Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank may need to start dialing down its massive asset purchase program as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late next year. "The unemployment rate would have to drop fairly substantially, or inflation would have to really continue at a very high rate, before we would take seriously a rate hike in 2022, but I'm not ruling it out," Waller told Bloomberg TV in his first public comments since the Fed met earlier this month. Waller declined to say whether he is one of the seven Fed policymakers who believe a 2022 liftoff from current near-zero rates will be appropriate, or among the 11 others who see 2023 or even later as more likely.

  • Will All End Well for This Popular Reddit Biotech?

    On June 28, shares of Cel-Sci (NYSEMKT: CVM) plunged nearly 70% peak-to-trough before recovering. The reason behind the wild price action couldn't be more obvious -- the company's pivotal phase 3 study involving its Multikine immunotherapy did not meet its primary endpoint of improving the overall survival (OS) of head and neck cancer patients. Cel-Sci had been extremely popular among traders of the r/WallStreetBets community due to its short interest -- standing as high as 24% before the data release.

  • Death rate soars as Canada's British Columbia suffers "extreme heat"

    At least 233 people died in the West coast province between Friday and Monday, about 100 more than the average for a four-day period, and the number was expected to rise as more reports were filed, officials said. "Since the onset of the heat wave late last week, the BC Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory," BC Coroners Service said on Monday. Coroners are now gathering information to determine the cause and manner of deaths and whether heat played a role, the statement said.

  • Price Gougers Rip Off Pacific Northwest Heatwave Victims

    Jennifer Gauthier via ReutersScammers and price gougers are making the most of the deadly heatwave gripping much of the Pacific Northwest, selling used window air conditioners worth around $250 for $2,000 and hawking tiny desk fans for upwards of $200. In British Columbia, Canada, where more than 230 people have died from heat-related illnesses since Friday, air-conditioned hotel rooms are going for up to three times the normal rate. And sweltering residents can’t book them fast enough.As some p

  • Get to CLT airport early, airline says in new warning ahead of busy July 4th holiday

    Travelers should arrive at the Charlotte airport three hours before their flight, American Airlines and CLT warned passengers this week.

  • This self-charging electric-vehicle maker is giving Tesla a run for its money — and an IPO could be just around the bend

    Sono Motors, a German company making self-charging electric-vehicles, is giving Tesla a run for its money in terms of cash preorders for its flagship vehicle, and could soon go public.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Recover on Tuesday

    Crude oil markets recovered a bit during the trading session on Tuesday after the massive selloff on Monday. Quite frankly, the trend is still very much intact so this should not be a huge surprise.

  • Volvo Cars aiming for an IPO by the end of 2021

    (Reuters) -Volvo Cars is "making good progress" toward a potential initial public offering by the end of this year, the chief executive of the Swedish premium auto brand told Reuters on Wednesday. "We are looking at the possibility of doing an IPO before the end of the year," listing shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in an interview. Samuelsson and other Volvo Cars executives on Wednesday laid out an extensive road map to becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030, including plans to sell 600,000 battery electric vehicles at mid-decade and build a European battery gigafactory in 2026.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed the most recent trading day at $56.68, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session.

  • Tesla is being attacked by rivals and now its stock price is at risk: UBS

    Down goes Tesla's stock price? UBS says maybe.