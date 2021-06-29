California town reportedly has no running water during heat wave

Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
Woman fills glass of water
Woman fills glass of water FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

More than 700 residents of a town in California have reportedly been left without running water in the middle of a heat wave.

According to the The Fresno Bee, the only functioning well in Teviston, a rural community in California, broke earlier this month, which has left "over 700 residents without running water" while "temperatures in the central San Joaquin Valley have soared to triple-digit heat." Since then, residents have reportedly been relying on bottled water, which the district has been delivering cases of, or on with friends or family in other towns nearby.

The report describes how sand being found in the pump led to the well's breakdown. But Teviston Community Services District board member Frank Galaviz told the Fresno Bee that getting running water back to households could take "weeks," as pieces to repair the pump are still needed — and Galaviz added he's fearful the well might have dried up. This, the report notes, comes after residents were left without water when a well collapsed in 2017.

"In the last drought, we learned that local and state drought responses were not coordinated. Families in distress didn't know who to call, and the state was scrambling to provide support," Community Water Center policy advocate Erick Orellana told The Bee. "We don't want to see emergencies continue to happen, so we're urging the state to be better prepared for drought this time." Read more at The Fresno Bee.

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Former South African President Jacob Zuma sentenced to 15 months in prison

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California couple fined $18,000 for illegally uprooting 36 Joshua trees

    The imperiled desert species is being considered for protection under the state’s endangered species act A Joshua tree along a road at Joshua Tree national park in California. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP A couple has been fined $18,000 after uprooting 36 Joshua trees to make space for a home and then burying them in a hole. Authorities hope the fine discourages others from mowing down the crooked-limbed plant, which is an imperiled species being considered for protection under California’s endange

  • Police kill man near California pot farms evacuated by fire

    Officers shot and killed a man who pulled a gun as they tried to keep him out of a complex of marijuana farms in an area of far Northern California where thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire raged during a heat wave enveloping part of the U.S. West, authorities said. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told The Sacramento Bee that the man was trying to drive into the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision on Monday and pointed a handgun at a group of officers that included a sheriff’s deputy and local police. The subdivision has been converted into a huge network of marijuana farms mostly run by Hmong families.

  • California seaside estate once owned by ‘Vertigo’ star lists for $12.5M. Take a look

    Try not to get dizzy when gazing at these breathtaking views.

  • Video shows black bears joining California beachgoers in the water

    An adult black bear and four cubs surprised South Lake Tahoe beachgoers on Sunday, swimming in the water and stealing coolers

  • Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in study of U.S. military

    Members of the U.S. military who were vaccinated against COVID-19 showed higher-than-expected rates of heart inflammation, although the condition was still extremely rare, according to a study released on Tuesday. All the patients, who at the time of the study's publication had recovered or were recovering from myocarditis - an inflammation of the heart muscle - had received shots made by either Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc. U.S. health regulators last week added a warning to the literature that accompanies those mRNA vaccines to flag the rare risk of heart inflammation seen primarily in young males.

  • Recently added weight to the roof of the collapsed Florida condominium was the 'straw that broke the spine' of the building, a recent lawsuit alleges

    A structural engineering firm said that roof repairs recently began on the condominium as part of a repair and restoration plan.

  • California governor sues to get party ID on recall ballot

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing the state elections chief he appointed in an effort to get his party affiliation to appear next to his name on the ballot for a recall election that will determine if the first-term Democrat is forced out of office. The lawsuit against Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a fellow Democrat, came after Newsom's campaign failed to file the appropriate paperwork. Newsom was supposed to indicate whether he wanted his party preference on the ballot back in February 2020, when he first responded to the recall petition.

  • Vancouver residents hand out water during record breaking heat wave

    The Weather Network's Jaclyn Whittal talks to Vancouver residents about how they're coping with the ongoing heat wave and its record breaking temperatures.

  • 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay Area: 'You Could Feel It Coming'

    The San Francisco Fire Department said that no injuries or damages have been reported

  • Mom ‘ugly cries’ when she accidentally records baby’s first word: ‘What an amazing moment to catch on camera!’

    When this mom sat down to record her 10-month-old standing up, she never expected to capture this...

  • Watch a Nissan Maxima plow into a gas pump in California

    The driver of a seventh-generation Nissan Maxima is extremely lucky to be alive after veering off a highway in California and slamming into a gas pump. The fiery incident was caught on tape by a nearby surveillance camera. Firefighters in Ceres, a town about 80 miles south of Sacramento, told local news channel CBS 13 that the 23-year-old woman driving the sedan lost control on Highway 99 and jumped a curb before ramming into one of the pumps at a Shell station at speed.

  • The dinosaurs may have already been going extinct before the cataclysmic space rock hit Earth, new findings suggest

    Did dinosaurs go extinct after a space rock hit Earth 66 million years ago, or were they already declining?

  • Jennifer Aniston is eating bread again — and that’s a good thing, say experts. Here’s why.

    Jennifer Aniston is eating bread again. Here's what experts say about forgoing her low carb diet.

  • China rebukes Japanese official calling Taiwan a 'country'

    China claims democratically governed Taiwan as an integral part of its territory.

  • The grid's big looming problem: Getting power to where it's needed

    In the punishing heat wave that has struck the Pacific Northwest, about 17,000 electricity customers were without power Monday evening. Nearly 20,000 more were in blackouts in Idaho, Oregon, California and Nevada. Those aren't devastating numbers, but they are a reminder that the electric grid in America is frayed and always operating close to the edge. The high temperatures come just four months after Texas power was poleaxed by the February freeze, and only two weeks after the Texas grid wobbl

  • Intense heat wave blisters U.S. Northwest with record temperatures

    Temperatures soared on Sunday to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave blistered the Pacific Northwest, sparking a run on ice and air-conditioners, while forcing many restaurants and bars to close. Multnomah County, encompassing the city of Portland, opened 11 emergency "cooling shelters", most of them in public libraries, where residents without air conditioning could escape the sweltering heat. "This is life-threatening heat," county health officer Jennifer Vines said in a statement.

  • Transgender Woman Crowned Miss Nevada USA, Becomes First in Pageant History: 'My Win Is Our Win'

    27-year-old Kataluna Enriquez will now compete for the Miss USA title in November

  • Collapsed Florida tower faced years of scrutiny

    Court documents, along with emails and other records released by officials in Surfside, Florida, show repeated concerns about structural problems in the 12-story Champlain Towers South building, built in 1981, but none suggested it was in danger of falling. An engineering firm hired by the condo association to review the tower ahead of a mandatory recertification process for buildings that reach 40 years in age issued a report warning of "major structural damage" to concrete underneath the pool and entrance drive that it traced to insufficient drainage. "Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," Morabito Consultants said in a report made public on the town's website.

  • Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave to set more records Tuesday

    After reaching an unprecedented peak, the ferocious heat wave in the Pacific Northwest is retreating inland on Tuesday, sparing some of the biggest cities, including Seattle, from another day of record-breaking heat. Why it matters: The worst heat wave on record in the Pacific Northwest has had a wide range of impacts, from damaging public transit infrastructure — rails failed and roads buckled — to public health issues. This event is not over, given the continued record high temperatures in are

  • Dog Cuddles with Ill Baby Deer Found on Owner's Property Until the Fawn Finds a Rescue Home

    Zoey the dog and her owner Pat Pollifrone found the baby deer a home at the Gibson Hollow Goat Ranch in Tennessee