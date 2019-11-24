This California town has the slowest internet in the U.S.

Drivers cruise by on Interstate 80 — a busy artery that cuts across Northern California — never knowing they passed through the town of Newcastle.

The unincorporated rural community tucked into the foothills a half-hour drive from Sacramento is home to more than 1,200 people and several fruit orchards. Hailed as an important stop on a newly built transcontinental railroad in 1864, the town's reputation was built around its produce production.

Newcastle has retained its historical charm. The centuries-old landmarks, narrow country roads that weave through hillside homes, and vintage storefronts are from a different era. But that's not what's most remarkable about this California town, nestled amid bustling tech centers.

Even though it is mere hours from Silicon Valley — Newcastle has the slowest internet in the country.

It is one of the many rural communities across the nation on the edges of a digital divide that has been growing wider for decades. While most metro areas are adopting the latest innovations in communication technology and setting the standards for connectivity, rural residents are often left with outdated options or are unable to get online in their homes and businesses.

Despite Newcastle's proximity to high-speed hubs the town’s speed averages 3.7 megabits per second, according to tests done HighSpeedInternet.com, a company that offers consumer information on Internet Service Providers. For comparison, average internet speeds are closer to 160 Mbps roughly 100 miles south in San Francisco.

Many people in Newcastle don’t even have access to the internet. Nearly 30% of households in town don’t have a broadband subscription, according to the latest census data.

Communities struggling to keep pace with digital development face many hurdles. Slow speeds have been found to limit business growth and are associated with higher rates of unemployment. New tools, including telehealth options that save lives when doctors are sparse, and farming innovations that save money and resources, are largely unavailable. It is also harder to get essential safety updates during fast-moving wildfires or other emergencies. And students in rural communities often lag far behind their city-living counterparts, who learn in connected classrooms.

Newcastle's economy has struggled in recent years. Roughly 12.4% of the small town's locals live in poverty and incomes are falling. Workers on average earn far less than in surrounding areas. At just over $38,000, the median income is roughly 34% less than the national average and 53% lower than all of Placer County.

“It’s pretty well known that an internet connection these days is vital to getting a job, applying for school, even kids who are trying to do their homework and they need to do a lot of research,” said Victoria Smith, a staff researcher at SatelliteInternet.com, which compiled the speed tests into a report.

“We were hearing a lot of buzz words from providers and advertisements saying 5G is coming, super-fast internet is coming,” she adds, saying that new innovative models and options, like 5G and low-satellite internet, could soon roll out in metro cities. “It is great that these metro areas are going to get super-fast internet but people who live in rural areas — do they even have enough internet to do basic things?"

The Merry-Go-Round antique store in Newcastle, Calif., sells odds and ends to passersby. More

A town from another time

Jim Anderson, who owns an antique store in a 100-year-old fruit-packing warehouse on Main Street says he doesn’t care much about internet. Service has always been bad. He calls his town and shop — where he sells “cool junk” — the “end of the railroad.” After living there for 40 years, things have more or less always stayed the same.