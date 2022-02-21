California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs gloats over light sentence in jailhouse phone calls

EXCLUSIVE: Explicit Los Angeles jailhouse recordings of Hannah Tubbs, the 26-year-old trans child molester who received a slap on the wrist last month after pleading guilty to molesting a 10-year-old in 2014, depict her admitting it was wrong to attack a little girl but gloating over the light punishment.

She boasted that nothing would happen to her after she pleaded guilty due to Democrat District Attorney George Gascon's policies and laughed that she won't have to go back to prison or register as a sex offender. She also made explicit remarks about the victim that are unfit to print.

"I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty," Tubbs says in one recording. "They’re gonna stick me on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing."

"You won’t have to register?" her father asks on the other line later in the conversation.

"I won’t have to do none of that," Tubbs replies.

"So what are they going to do to you then?"

"Nothing," Tubbs answers, then laughs.

Tubbs pleaded guilty last month to the cold case attack, which took place in women’s restroom at a Denny’s restaurant, when the suspect was two weeks shy of 18 and identified as a male named James Tubbs. After being arrested roughly eight years after the crime, Tubbs began identifying as a woman, according to prosecutors.

She received a sentence of two years at a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office declined to transfer the case to adult court, adhering to one of the progressive prosecutor’s day-one directives barring "children" from being tried as adults. She could serve as little as six months and won’t have to register as a sex offender.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon

Tubbs’ victim, who was 10 at the time of the attack, told Fox News Digital that Gascon’s handling of the case has been "insulting" and "unfair" to her.

"The things he did to me and made me do that day was beyond horrible for a ten-year-old girl to have to go through," she said. "I want him tried as an adult for the crimes he committed against me."

She said the light sentence was offensive and hurtful and offered her "no true justice."

"I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now," she added. "I see it also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on January 1st of 2014."

In one of the calls, Tubbs asks the caller to start using female pronouns.

"So now they're going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine," Tubbs says. "So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her."

Then she says that if she goes to prison she’s getting a sex change surgery to go into the women's facility, and the other person says, "There's some b---es in there too."

Gascon issued a statement Sunday addressing the case.

"Like every responsible office, we learn as we go, take feedback from the community, and make necessary adjustments based on our experiences and the complex nature of this work," he said, adding that "a small number of cases" necessitate flexibility denied to his prosecutors under his edicts.

"Specifically, we learned a lot from the Hannah Tubbs case about the need for a policy safety valve," Gascon said.

He also admitted that Tubbs went on after the 2014 attack to commit other offenses – including one in which DNA evidence linked her to the Denny’s assault.

"Ms. Tubbs had several charges in other counties after the juvenile offense but never received any services which both her past behavior and that subsequent to her arrest demonstrates she clearly needs," Gascon said. "After her sentencing in our case, I became aware of extremely troubling statements she made about her case, the resolution of it and the young girl that she harmed."

The recordings, however, were made in November, and sources tell Fox News Digital that prosecutors were well aware of them.

Last Wednesday, Gascon’s chief deputy Sharon Woo sent a memo to prosecutors back off a blanket ban on seeking to try juveniles in adult court.

At the time, Gascon’s office denied the move had any connection to the Tubbs case and instead said the change came as prosecutors await a series of state Supreme Court decisions that are expected to send multiple cases back to Los Angeles.

Then on Friday, in a series of five memos sent to staff, Gascon backpedaled on his other directives, saying exceptions could be made to once again bring charges that would carry sentences of life without parole and allow juveniles to be tried in adult court. He will continue to block his office from seeking the death penalty.

Gascon conceded that he’d come to accept his policies were too rigid "after listening to the community, victims and colleagues."