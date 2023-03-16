California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab

8
JANIE HAR and SOPHIE AUSTIN
·4 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The infamous state prison on San Francisco Bay that has been home to the largest death row population in the United States will be transformed into a lockup where less-dangerous prisoners will receive education, training and rehabilitation, California officials announced Thursday.

The inmates serving death sentences at San Quentin State Prison will be moved elsewhere in the California penitentiary system, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced, and it will be renamed the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. Most of California's nearly 700 inmates facing such sentences are imprisoned at the facility, though some have already been moved.

“Today, we take the next step in our pursuit of true rehabilitation, justice, and safer communities through this evidenced-backed investment, creating a new model for safety and justice — the California Model — that will lead the nation,” Newsom said in a statement.

The governor planned a visit Friday to San Quentin, which is also the California location where prisoners were once executed, though none have been put to death since 2006. Newsom announced a moratorium on executions in 2019 and dismantled the prison's gas chamber, and in 2022 he announced plans to begin transferring inmates sentenced to death to other prisons.

Full details of the plan were not immediately made public, though officials said the facility would concentrate on “education, rehabilitation and breaking cycles of crime.” Newsom was expected to share more during his visit, the second stop on a four-day policy tour that he's doing in lieu of a traditional State of the State address this year.

Newsom's office cited as a model Norway’s approach to incarceration, which focuses on preparing people to return to society, as inspiration for the program. Oregon and North Dakota have also taken inspiration from the Scandinavian country's policies.

In maximum-security Norwegian prisons, cells often look more like dorm rooms with additional furniture such as chairs, desks, even TVs, and prisoners have kitchen access and activities like basketball. The nation has a low recidivism rate.

At the overhauled San Quentin, vocational training programs would set people up to land good-paying jobs as plumbers, electricians or truck drivers after they're released, Newsom told the Los Angeles Times.

A group made up public safety experts, crime victims and formerly incarcerated people will advise the state on the transformation. Newsom is allocating $20 million to launch the plan.

Republican Assemblymember Tom Lackey expressed criticism of Newsom's criminal justice priorities, saying the governor and state Democratic lawmakers should spend more time focusing their efforts on supporting the victims of crime.

“Communities win when we have rehabilitative efforts, but yet, how about victims?” Lackey said. “Have we rehabilitated them?”

Meanwhile Taina Vargas, executive director of Initiate Justice Action, an advocacy group based in Los Angeles, said she is pleased the state is moving toward rehabilitating incarcerated people but more drastic changes are needed to transform the criminal justice system that imprisons so many people.

“Over the long term, I think we want to prevent people from going to prison in the first place, which means that we want to offer more opportunities for high paying jobs in the community,” she said.

California voters upheld the death penalty in 2016 and voted to speed up executions. Newsom’s decision to halt them in one of his first major acts as governor drew swift pushback from critics including district attorneys who said he was ignoring the voters.

But Californians have also supported easing certain criminal penalties in an attempt to reduce mass incarceration as part of a more recent movement away from tough-on-crime policies that once dominated the state.

San Quentin is California’s oldest correctional institution, housing one maximum-security cell block, a medium-security dorm and a minimum-security firehouse.

Inmates on death row will not have their sentences changed, but they will be transferred to other facilities, according to Newsom’s office. Today there are 668 inmates serving death sentences in California, almost all of them men, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The prison has housed high-profile criminals such as cult leader Charles Manson, convicted murderers and serial killers, and was the site of violent uprisings in the 1960s and 1970s.

But the prison in upscale Marin County north of San Francisco has also been home to some of the most innovative inmate programs in the country, reflecting the politically liberal beliefs of the Bay Area.

Among other such programs, San Quentin houses Mount Tamalpais College, the first accredited junior college in the country based entirely behind bars. The school offers inmates classes in literature, astronomy, U.S. government and others to earn an Associate of Arts degree.

The college’s $5 million annual budget is funded by private donations with volunteer faculty from top nearby universities, including Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley.

___

Sophie Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on Twitter: @sophieadanna

Recommended Stories

  • Tough San Quentin prison to become Scandinavian-style rehab facility

    California’s most notorious prison, San Quentin, is being transformed into a Scandinavian-style rehabilitation centre, the state’s progressive governor will announce on Friday.

  • How Gavin Newsom plans to transform California’s infamous San Quentin State Prison

    The notorious penitentiary, California’s oldest, would operate on a more progressive Scandanavian model.

  • California to transform prison with death row legacy

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to transform a state lockup that is home to the nation's largest number of death row inmates into a facility where prisoners can receive education, training and rehabilitation.

  • Family of murdered corrections officer fear more attacks in Minnesota prisons

    Nearly five years after an inmate murdered a corrections officer, safety inside Minnesota prisons remains an issue.

  • California’s notorious San Quentin prison to be turned into rehabilitation center

    The infamous state prison on San Francisco Bay that has been home to the largest death row population in the United States will be transformed into a lockup where less-dangerous prisoners will receive education, training and rehabilitation, California officials announced Thursday.

  • UN seeks independent ideas on tackling Afghanistan's Taliban

    The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday calling for independent recommendations on how a united international community should address the enormous challenges confronting Afghanistan — above all the Taliban’s drastic curtailment of education and work for women and girls, but also terrorism and the country’s dire humanitarian and economic situation. The resolution, co-sponsored by Japan and the United Arab Emirates, asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an independent panel to assess the situation in Afghanistan and make proposals for a “coherent approach” for key players inside and outside the United Nations dealing with the political, humanitarian and development issues.

  • 3.5-magnitude quake rattles California coast near San Simeon, seismologists say

    About two dozen people reported feeling the tremor.

  • UN envoy: Wide resistance to Myanmar military's repression

    Widespread popular resistance to brutal repression by Myanmar’s military shows no sign of abating across much of the country, and with both sides intent on winning by force “there is no prospect for a negotiated settlement,” the U.N. special envoy to the conflict-wracked nation said Thursday. In a grim assessment, Noeleen Heyzer told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly that the impact of the military’s February 2021 takeover of the country has been “devastating,” with violence continuing “at an alarming scale.”

  • As Florida gender-affirming care ban takes effect, parents say they intend to sue

    Two Florida parents with transgender children said on Thursday they plan to challenge in federal court a new state health department rule that bars transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming health care. Florida’s state medical boards last month approved a first-of-its-kind rule prohibiting health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries to transgender minors, despite…

  • Florida becomes eighth state to restrict transgender care for minors

    A Florida rule restricting transgender healthcare for minors is expected to face a lawsuit.

  • Heavy rain melting snow in Lake Arrowhead, raising flooding concerns

    Nicole Comstock provides continued weather coverage from Lake Arrowhead, where residents are happy to see the snow melting but concerned as more precipitation falls in the area, raising flooding worries.

  • 10 Perks Of Winning The Masters

    Winning the Masters opens up a whole world of new perks...

  • Watch live: FAA holds safety summit after airline incidents

    The Federal Aviation Administration is scheduled to hold a safety summit Wednesday morning after several recent incidents. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have opened an investigation into the close call between two flights at a Florida airport in February. Last month, an Air Canada flight was cleared for takeoff on the same…

  • Is winter weather over yet? Here's your spring weather forecast, according to NOAA

    What will the next three months bring? On Thursday, federal scientists released their national weather forecast for April, May and June.

  • NTSB investigating close call at Florida airport

    The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a close call between planes that occurred last month at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida. One plane was cleared to land on the same runway that another plane was also cleared to take off from, officials said.

  • Rain melts snow in Big Bear, causing flooding

    After being buried under snow for weeks, the Big Bear community is facing flooding after recent rains have begun to melt the snow.

  • Thousands Of Detained Afghan Evacuees Are Living In Prison-Like Conditions In UAE

    A new report from Human Rights Watch detailed the plight of Afghans who are stuck in limbo in the country.

  • Putin tells Russia’s billionaires to step up in face of ‘sanctions war’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia’s billionaires to step up in the face of what he called a “sanctions war” from the West during an annual meeting of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. CNN reported that Putin blamed Russia’s recent drop in GDP on mounting sanctions over its yearlong war on neighboring Ukraine,…

  • Iranians facing economic crisis find little New Year's cheer

    Iran's bazaars are packed ahead of the Persian New Year next week, but there's little holiday cheer as customers survey the soaring prices of meat and holiday treats, wondering if they can afford either. Crippling Western sanctions, on top of decades of economic mismanagement, have plunged the country into a severe crisis. Iran's currency, the rial, recently dropped to a record low, essentially wiping out people's life savings and making even some basic goods unaffordable.

  • Electric Vehicles Might Not Be The Cheaper Alternative Consumers Thought: 2022 Study Reveals Surprising Results

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/15/michael-fousert-yhxlyjylr3c-unsplash.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 For many drivers, cost savings is the No. 1 reason to ditch their gas-powered vehicle in exchange for an electric model. Even though electric vehicles (EVs) are generally priced higher than their gas counterparts, they provide the opportunity to save money in the long run. That’s why the market continues to grow at a rapid pace. But there’s something you