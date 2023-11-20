California tribal gaming association opposes proposed sports betting initiatives

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

CALIFORNIA TRIBES OPPOSE PROPOSED GAMING INITIATIVES

The California Nations Indian Gaming Association has come out against two proposed ballot measures that would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos, a move that almost certainly dooms the effort.

CNIGA is composed of 52 federally recognized tribes and is “dedicated to the purpose of preserving and protecting Indian gaming on federally recognized Indian lands,” according to a statement from the group.

The association’s executive committee met with the proponents of the initiatives and came away less than impressed, according to a statement.

It’s unclear whom the committee spoke with, but the initiative’s main proponents are Ryan Tyler Walz and Reeve Collins.

“The entire effort surrounding these initiatives was handled abhorrently by the initiative sponsors,” said CNIGA Chairman James Siva in a statement. “It is hard not to be offended when listening to these individuals speak. This is another example of outside influences trying to divide and conquer Indian tribes. We will not let history repeat itself.”

This unendorsement comes just weeks after the California Attorney General’s Office cleared the two initiatives — which together would make sports betting both in-person and online the sole purview of California tribal casinos — to begin circulating for signatures.

It also comes after Victor Rocha, of the Pechanga Band of Indians and conference chairman of the Indian Gaming Association referred to the proponents in a tweet as “morons” and said that “this thing is so dead.”

In a statement, Siva said that his hope is that with his organization now registering opposition, the proponents will abandon their effort.

“Our opposition could not be more clear and is irrevocable,” he said.

EMERSON POLL SHOWS SCHIFF WITH NARROW LEAD

A plurality of California voters remain undecided about who should replace Laphonza Butler as California’s next senator. Recall that California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Butler to fill the seat after it was left vacant by late Sen. Dianne Feinstein but that Butler has opted not to run for a full term of office.

A new poll from Emerson College Polling finds that 39% of California voters still aren’t sure who to vote for.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, narrowly leads the pack with 16%, though that is within the poll’s 3% margin of error. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, follows at 13%.

Republican candidate, and former baseball player, Steve Garvey takes third place at 10%. No other candidate, including Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, got more than single-digit support in the survey.

President Joe Biden continues to dominate in the Democratic presidential primary, with 62% support. No other candidate got more than single-digit support. However, a hypothetical Newsom primary challenge knocks Biden down to 51% and puts the governor at 21% support.

On the Republican presidential primary side, former President Donald Trump continues to lead the field despite multiple felony indictments, with 63% support. Only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (11%) got more than single-digit support.

Finally, the pollsters surveyed a hypothetical matchup of Newsom and Trump, and found that the governor leads with 53% to the former president’s 35%.

Emerson College Polling surveyed 1,000 California voters by both landline and online between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Meta’s decision to greenlight election denial ads on Facebook and Instagram for the upcoming 2024 election demonstrates a reckless disregard for the truth and our democracy. We all saw the results of allowing misinformation and election denialism to spread unchecked on January 6.”

- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, in a statement.

Best of The Bee:

Congress averted a government shutdown this week with a stopgap measure that gives lawmakers into early 2024 to agree on a full spending plan. But it also extended the Farm Bill until Sept. 30, 2024, meaning it’s possible that California, the nation’s largest agricultural producer, will have to wait until then for the massive multi-year spending and policy measure last updated in 2018. via Gillian Brassil .

California law mandates access to police discipline records. That law is weak in Sacramento, via Theresa Clift .

Despite testimony from many Californians about the economic toll a utility rate increase would take on them, the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to allow Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to raise its electricity and natural gas rates in order to cover the cost of wildfire-hardening infrastructure, via Andrew Sheeler .

The Rocklin Unified School Board received hundreds of messages from students, teachers, staff, and residents, calling on its five members not to pass a parental notification policy in September, according to 1,350 pages of public records reviewed by The Sacramento Bee, via Jenavieve Hatch.