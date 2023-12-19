California tribes say, once again, they oppose proposed sports betting initiatives

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

CALIFORNIA TRIBES DOUBLE DOWN AGAINST SPORTS BETTING

California’s tribes are still very much opposed to a pair of proposed ballot initiatives that would legalize online sports betting in the state.

The 52-member California Nations Indian Gaming Association in a recent vote reiterated its opposition to the measures, despite recent amendments from the proponents aimed at making them more palatable to the tribes by increasing their share of revenue earned from sports betting.

“The disingenuous nature of these initiatives should be a red flag to every tribal government as well as every voter in California,” CNIGA Chairman James Siva said in a statement. “The proponent of the measures are attempting to divide and conquer tribes by pushing an initiative that attempts to legitimize illicit off-shore operators and putting our governments at risk.”

Siva added that tribal opposition to the proposed measures “is loud and clear.”

“Tribes will not be distracted by outside influences making empty promises. Indian Country will stand firm in protecting our sovereign rights and integrity. We call on the proponents to do the honorable thing and withdraw these flawed initiatives,” Siva said.

LAWMAKERS, TRIBAL LEADERS OPPOSE FRESNO COUNTY MEASURE

The battle between Fresno County and the State of California over what to call a piece of unincorporated land is set to go before voters next March, when Measure B is on the ballot.

Fresno County’s Measure B would amend the county charter to clarify that the county government — and not the state or the feds — is in charge of naming locations within its jurisdiction.

At issue is the name of a location that, until recently, included a slur used for Native American women. The name was changed after the federal Department of the Interior ruled that the old place name was derogatory, and it was re-christened Yokuts Valley. In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2200 into law, which removes the derogatory word from all place names in the state by 2025.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors took Newsom to court to block that law from going into effect. The lawsuit is currently subject to appeal, after a judge initially sided with the state.

As part of their defiance of state law, the supervisors voted last September to put the measure before voters in March.

On Monday, four lawmakers in a statement called the effort an attempt to circumvent “a legitimately approved law.”

“Removing the ‘S’ word as a place name is about choosing not to use a word that denigrates women and Native Americans,” said Assemblyman James Ramos, D-San Bernardino, in a statement. “It is a word that has contributed to the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People by dehumanizing Native American women and making them appear less than others. Why continue that hate? It’s past time to move forward without the chains of ignorance and bigotry.”

Ramos was joined by Assemblymembers Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, Esmeralda Soria, D-Fresno, and Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Merced, as well as Morning Star Gali of the International Indian Treaty Council in condemning the measure.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“What is happening in our communities is unacceptable and we must act with urgency. But we also must look at facts and find the solutions that will actually work. The Select Committee was formed to do just that — to listen to the experts and those in our communities who are impacted, to discern the facts, and to understand the best path forward.”

- Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur, chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Retail Theft, in a statement.

