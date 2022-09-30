California truck driver charged in July crash that injured other driver, police said

Sep. 30—NANTY GLO, Pa. — A California truck driver, accused of fleeing a two-vehicle crash in Jackson Township that injured one person in July, was charged after police traced a piece of his truck to a repair shop in Altoona, authorities said.

Jackson Township police charged Osbaldo Deloza, 29, of Visalia, California, with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless endangerment and accidents involving attended vehicle.

Deloza also faces five summary violations, including failure to notify police of the crash and failure to render aid.

According to a complaint affidavit, Deloza was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer eastbound in the left lane on U.S. Route 22 near Nanty Glo on July 26 when he collided with a 2019 Ford F-650 in the right lane.

The driver of the Ford truck lost control and drove off the roadway striking a guide rail, a metal light pole and exit sign. The Ford truck continued 50 feet into a wooded area striking several trees and a brick wall, the affidavit said.

The driver was taken to UPMC Altoona, where he was treated for a head injury and later released.

Police identified Deloza's vehicle from video footage and tracked it to Allegheny Trucks Inc. in Altoona. A truck part left at the crash scene matched the Volvo truck, the affidavit said.

Deloza told police that he had struck a deer near the Nanty Glo exit.

Deloza waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and is free on bond.