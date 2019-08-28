In California, Trump's trade war threatens permanent damage to some agriculture markets

Dale Edson has lived and worked on her family farm — an orchard in Butte County north of Sacramento — for most of her 77 years. But these days, she said, costs are too high to keep it going. She reluctantly put her land up for sale this year.

“The land here is loam soil,” she said with a sigh. “You throw anything out there and it will grow. It is wonderful soil, and I just hate to see houses built on it. But you just can’t make a living.”

Recalling when her father bought the farm — she was 4 years old then — the 20-acre land at one point housed a dairy, chickens, hogs and sheep. These days, she exclusively grows almonds and had been selling them in China, a market that's taken a major hit under President Trump’s ongoing trade war.

As tensions and tariffs continue to escalate with China, one of the biggest battles being fought in the trade war is on U.S. soil. Agriculture has been a major target and farmers are feeling the pain from the financial feud that has now stretched over a year and a half.

California farmers like Edson, who already were grappling with labor shortages, higher costs, and slimmer margins, are among those bearing the brunt of the international impasse. The state produces roughly 15% of the country’s agricultural value, and, before the tariffs started taking a toll, exported just under $21 billion in value annually.

The two countries are far from an agreement, with new rounds of increased trade levies planned by both countries in the coming months.

Both Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have doubled down on their positions, sparking fears over the increasing damage to the world’s two largest economies, which already has caused concerns about an impending recession in the U.S. and accounted for an estimated $40 billion in export losses.

Before the trade war, California sold nearly $2.3 billion in agricultural products in recent years to China, its third-largest buyer in 2017, and there are concerns that if an agreement isn’t reached soon, those markets could close down for good. Because agricultural exports are a big part of California’s economy, the effects of the trade war are expected to resonate into other industries.

“In response to the trade war, China has cut off agricultural imports from the United States, leaving our farmers shut out of the world’s largest market,” California Sen. Diane Feinstein, a Democrat, said in a statement last Friday. “This will substantially affect California.”

The Trump Administration has tried to temporarily soften the blow, offering billions in subsidies and trade relief to farmers. In May, the president announced a $16 billion “Market Facilitation Program” that also would include investments into building alternatives to the Chinese export market. More than $76 million went to California, but growers, ranchers and dairies across the state said it’s done little to fill the gap or assuage fears about the future.

Markets could close for good

Dairy cows at a farm at the University of California Davis. California is the country’s biggest milk producer, and more than a third of U.S. dairy exports come from the state. More

“The concern is the longer this goes on, the more likely it is our products will be replaced,” said Karen Ross, California’s Secretary of Food and Agriculture, adding that she is very concerned about the market disruption. Agriculture exports are a vital part of the state’s economic success, she explained, and the export markets that are at risk of closing took years — or sometimes decades — to build. “What folks are doing is taking lower prices to hold on to those markets or they may be sharing what the cost in the increased tariff is — but you can only do that for so long.”

Dairy farmers, who can’t easily or quickly adjust to unplanned costs or market uncertainty, could be hit hard.

“You can’t turn cows on and off,” said Annie AcMoody, director of economic analysis for Western United Dairies. “I know it is hard for other crops, too, but the cows are there. It is constant production and you can’t just skip a day. When producers make a decision to sell the cows, typically those cows won’t come back.”