Some California universities and colleges extended application deadlines. Here’s what to know

Those wanting to enroll in an undergraduate or graduate program can still send their paperwork up until the second week of next year to some University of California schools.

UC Merced, Davis, Santa Barbara and Riverside extended their application deadlines until Jan. 15 of next year for students wanting to enroll in the Fall 2024 semester.

UC Merced is the only University of California campus located in the Central Valley. Of the university’s Fall 2023 undergraduate class, 65% of students are the first in their families to go to college, and 54% of the class identified as Hispanic, according to the university.

UC Merced’s director of admissions Dustin Noji said the extension was made because there are “several new academic majors” available for first-year and transfer students.

“We wanted to give students more time to apply,” Noji said.

UC Merced typically announces its admissions decisions starting in March, according to a frequently asked questions page for new students. With the application extension allowing students to apply up until mid-January, Noji said the application extension will change the admissions decision release date.

However, the applications of those who have already applied will not be affected.

“Late applications will have no bearing on the admissions decision of applicants that applied on time,” Noji said.

The typical income for California families that include college degree holders is more than twice that of a family without any college graduates, according to a 2023 analysis report from the Public Policy Institute of California.

Nationwide, a 2023 Lumina Foundation-Gallup poll shows that 50% of Latino college students are considering dropping out of college altogether, The Bee previously reported, while other data shows that the gap between Latino and White college completion is growing.

However, this trend doesn’t appear to mirror the UC system enrollment rates. The PPIC reported enrollment at California’s most selective public university, the UC, increased by 2% while enrollment declined at California State Universities and community colleges between 2019 and 2022.

Fresno City College, California’s first community college, is part of the State Center Community College District.

Fresno deadlines, when and how to apply

Locally, there still is time to enroll in higher education – be it individual classes or a program – both at Fresno State and Fresno City College.

Fresno State also extended its Fall 2024 undergraduate admissions deadline this season, and students can now apply until Friday, Dec. 15, by the end of the day. For graduate programs, the application deadline is June 1. For those interested in either of the university’s offerings, potential students can apply through the university portal.

Fresno State’s Admissions Office can call for further assistance at 559-278-2261. For specific grade levels or programs, emails for dedicated staff members can be found on its website, https://bit.ly/3t3HPkB.

Fresno City College continues accepting applications for the upcoming Spring 2024 semester. Those interested can still register in person until Jan. 5. However, the college’s Admissions and Records Office recommends that applications be submitted by Monday, Jan. 1 so students’ registration can be processed, get their State Community College ID number and then register for classes in Fresno in time before they start on Monday, Jan. 8.

For Fall 2024, the deadlines and important dates PDF file hasn’t been posted yet, but FCC’s Admissions and Records Office said registration in person closes Friday, Aug. 9 and classes will start on Monday, Aug. 12.

Students interested in enrolling in a class or program at FCC can apply through the college’s portal online and/or reach out to the Admissions and Records Office for additional assistance at 559-443-8604, registration@fresnocitycollege.edu or visit their website online.