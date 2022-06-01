California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

JANIE HAR
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods.

It also recommends the creation of a special office that would, in part, help African Americans descended from free or enslaved Black people in the country at the end of the 19th century document their eligibility for financial restitution.

The report, which runs 500 pages, will be the first government-commissioned study on harms against the African American community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by then-President Lyndon Johnson, task force Chair Kamilah Moore said.

“I hope that this report is used not only as an educational tool, but an organizing tool for people not only in California but across the U.S. to educate their communities,” she said, adding that the report also highlights “contributions of the African American community and how they made the United States what it is despite ongoing oppression and degradation.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a study and plan. Cities and universities are taking up the cause with the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, becoming the first U.S. city to make reparations available to Black residents last year.

The task force voted in March to limit reparations to descendants, overruling reparations advocates who want to expand compensation to all Black people in the U.S.

The report, to be released by the state Department of Justice, marks the halfway point for the two-year task force's work. The draft report does not provide a comprehensive reparations plan, which is due to lawmakers next year.

The report is expected to lay out how California supported slavery before it was technically abolished and oppressed Black residents through discriminatory laws and practices in education, home ownership, employment and the courts.

African Americans make up nearly 6% of California's population yet they are overrepresented in jails and prisons. They were nearly 9% of people living below the poverty level and made up 30% of people experiencing homelessness in 2019, according to state figures.

Despite it being a “free” state, an estimated 1,500 enslaved African Americans lived in California in 1852, according to the draft report. The Ku Klux Klan flourished in California with members holding positions in law enforcement and city government. African American families were forced to live in segregated neighborhoods that were more likely to be polluted.

Moore said that a state Office of African American or American Freedmen Affairs could help African American residents file claims and trace their lineage to prove eligibility for individual restitution.

The task force in its draft report also recommends compensating people who were forced out of their homes for construction projects such as parks and highways and general renewal, as happened to San Francisco's historically Black and once-thriving Fillmore neighborhood.

“Other groups that have suffered exclusion, oppression, and downright destruction of human existence have received reparations, and we should have no less," said the Rev. Amos Brown, the committee's vice chair and pastor of Third Baptist Church in the Fillmore District.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to 37

    The death toll in a catastrophic collapse of a tower in southwestern Iran rose to 37 on Wednesday, officials said, as emergency workers pulled another body from the rubble over a week after the disaster that has prompted an outpouring of outrage and grief in the country. Rescuers continued sifting through the ruins of the Metropol Building in Abadan, some 660 kilometers (410 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran. The governor of the Khuzestan province, Sadegh Khalilian, told state TV that he expects rescuers to find more bodies, based on the number of families still waiting in limbo for word from their loved ones.

  • Podcast: California's historic water restrictions

    In the midst of a historic drought, California and other municipalities are instituting unprecedented water restrictions. Will it do anything?

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian carrying knife in West Bank

    Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday who they said had approached them while carrying a knife. It said the soldiers were patrolling a highway near the Al-Aroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Ghafran Warasna and said she was shot in the chest.

  • US troops back in Somalia to fight al-Shabab

    The decision comes after the election of a new president, and a surge in attacks by al-Shabab.

  • Africans see inequity in monkeypox response elsewhere

    As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors acknowledge an ugly reality: The resources to slow the disease's spread have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades. Countries including Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Israel and Australia have reported more than 250 monkeypox cases, many apparently tied to sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe. Meanwhile, the African continent has reported more than five times as many cases this year.

  • Vietnam develops 'world's first' African swine fever vaccine for commercial use

    Vietnam said on Wednesday it had successfully developed a vaccine to administer to pigs to fight African swine fever, with the aim of becoming the first country to commercially produce and export it. African swine fever, one of the most devastating livestock diseases, was first detected in Vietnam in February 2019 and forced the country to cull around 20% of its hog herd last year. African swine fever is harmless to humans.

  • Vikings signing Albert Wilson to one-year deal

    The Vikings have agreed to terms free agent receiver Albert Wilson on a one-year contract, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Wilson and Dede Westbrook worked out for the team Tuesday. Wilson, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins. He played 14 games last season, seeing action on 361 offensive snaps (38 percent [more]

  • UK aims to send the first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda on June 14

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain aims to send a first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda in two weeks' time as part of a policy which the government says is designed to break people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of migrants across the Channel. In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announced plans to send some of the people who seek asylum in Britain to Rwanda in a plan that drew criticism from both within and outside Johnson's Conservative Party as well as from many charities. The Home Office said on Tuesday that an initial group of migrants have started to receive formal letters telling them they are being sent to Rwanda to "rebuild their lives in safety".

  • Klay Thompson's long recovery leads back to the Finals

    Klay Thompson has endured a lengthy recovery process and an overall long road back in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals in 2022.

  • Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

    Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China’s largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation. Shanghai’s Communist Party committee, the city’s most powerful political body, issued a letter online proclaiming the lockdown's success and thanking citizens for their “support and contributions." While defending President and Communist Party chief Xi Jinping’s hardline “zero-COVID" policy, the country’s leadership appears to be acknowledging the public backlash against measures seen as trampling already severely limited rights to privacy and participation in the workings of government.

  • Erdogan says Turkey to rid Syria's Tal Rifaat, Manbij of terrorists

    ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will rid northern Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of terrorists, confirming the targets of the new incursion for the first time and saying it will continue into other regions. His comments, in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, came a week after he pledged a new military incursion on Turkey's southern border against the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia YPG, which Ankara views as a terrorist group.

  • 'Teen Wolf' star Colton Haynes says the head of MTV didn't want to cast him because he posed for a gay men's magazine as a teenager

    In his new memoir, "Miss Memory Lane," Haynes recalled showrunner Jeff Davis pushing for the actor to get cast as a jock named Jackson Whittemore.

  • Former Dolphins WR Albert Wilson to sign with Vikings

    He's the seventh offensive player from the 2021 roster to leave in free agency.

  • 'Treated like dogs:' After NJ's silence on housing inequities, advocates offer solutions

    Presented with examples of housing inequities uncovered by the Press, NJ officials responded with silence. Here's what advocates say they should do.

  • ABC Has Apparent Audio Of 911 Dispatcher Who Spoke To Kid Inside Texas Classroom

    "Child is advising he is in the room, full of victims," a dispatcher can be heard informing police at the Robb Elementary School shooting.

  • After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

    In the aftermath of a mass shooting on a New York City subway train, the mayor floated a high-tech idea: deploy scanners that can spot someone carrying a gun into the transit system before they have a chance to use it. The technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons does exist, and is used now to screen people at places like sports stadiums and theme parks. The problem wouldn't necessarily be the technology — but rather the reality that scanners need to be accompanied by human operators to confront people carrying firearms illegally.

  • Vikings sign veteran WR Albert Wilson to one-year deal

    The depth chart at receiver gets even deeper for the Vikings

  • Uvalde mayor defends local police, says Lt. Gov. Patrick's claim that he was lied to is 'not true'

    Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin defended local law enforcement on Monday, saying that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's claims that he was lied to are "not true."

  • Chinese mRNA COVID booster stronger against Omicron than Sinovac shot -trial data

    A COVID-19 vaccine candidate from China's Walvax Biotechnology using mRNA technology triggered a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as a booster dose than Sinovac's shot, clinical trial data showed. The result for Walvax's ARCoV candidate, which is yet to be peer reviewed, comes as competition for the COVID booster market intensifies in China, where more than half of the 1.4 billion population have so far received a non-mRNA booster shot. Among 300 healthy adults vaccinated with two doses of either a Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine around six months earlier, the neutralising antibody level against Omicron in those given an ARCoV booster was 4.4-fold higher than in those who received a Sinovac third dose, researchers said in a paper published on Tuesday.

  • Sanctioned Abramovich files lawsuit at EU general court

    Roman Abramovich has filed a lawsuit at the EU's general court against the European Union Council, which imposed sanctions on the former Chelsea owner as part of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies. The EU in March included the Russian oligarch on its list of individuals targeted with frozen assets and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Officials from the Council and the EU's court could not comment on the details of the legal case when contacted Tuesday.