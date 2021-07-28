California urges power conservation in heat wave, prices soar

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Sun rises to begin another day during heatwave in California
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. power prices for Wednesday jumped as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape another heat wave, prompting the California electric grid operator to urge conservation.

The United States has been beset by extreme weather events this year, including February's freeze in Texas that knocked out power to millions and record heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer.

High temperatures were expected to reach 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) on Friday in Portland, Oregon, where the normal high is just 80 degrees F (27 C) at this time of year, according to AccuWeather.

Meteorologists also forecast hotter-than-normal weather in Central California, which is used to temperatures over 100 F (38 C).

The California ISO, the grid operator for most of the state, issued a flex alert urging consumers to conserve electricity Wednesday evening to reduce strain on the grid and avoid outages when solar power stops working as the sun goes.

Last August, a heat wave forced California utilities to impose rotating blackouts that left over 400,000 customers without power for up to 2-1/2 hours when supplies ran short.

Next-day power prices for Wednesday more than doubled to $198 per megawatt hour at the Mid Columbia hub in Washington. In 2020, the hub averaged $26.

The California ISO forecast power demand would peak at 41,579 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday before easing to 41,483 MW on Thursday. That is below July 9th's peak for the year of 43,193 MW and the all-time high of 50,270 MW in July 2006.

One megawatt can power about 200 homes in the summer.

The ISO has said it expects to have about 50,734 MW of supply available this summer, but some of that is solar, which is not available when the sun sets.

The ISO had 14,628 MW of solar capacity in June that produced a record 13,205 MW in May.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why has western heat been so intense? It boils down to 5 reasons

    A person uses an umbrella for shade from the sun while walking near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday - prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) No other region in the country is warming faster than the western United States when it comes to increasing daytime highs, a trend tha

  • U.S. Women's Soccer Heads to Olympic Quarterfinals after Scoreless Match Against Australia

    The USWNT tied with Australia 0-0 after a goal from Alex Morgan was called back

  • Rescuers search for 5 missing workers at German blast site

    Rescue teams in western Germany searched for five missing workers Wednesday at an industrial park for chemical companies a day after an explosion killed at least two people and injured 31 others. The industrial park is located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne. The CEO of Currenta, which operates the Chempark industrial park, said there was little hope for the five missing workers — four Currenta employees and one outside contractor.

  • A potentially dangerous heat wave’s coming to Charlotte area. Here’s how to keep safe

    Highs will feel like they’re between 100 and 104 degrees Wednesday through Friday, the National Weather Service says.

  • California sheriff’s deputy killed, another injured

    A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and a second deputy was wounded while responding to a California home Sunday afternoon. The suspect began shooting from inside the home and struck the two.

  • Widespread heat wave affects millions of Americans from coast to coast

    A widespread heat wave has begun across the contiguous U.S., with at least 30 million people likely to see temperatures reach or exceed 100°F by the end of the week. At least 17 states are under heat warnings or advisories on Tuesday.Why it matters: The hot weather, which comes courtesy of another heat dome building across the Southwest, Rockies and then sliding into the western Plains, will only aggravate drought conditions and worsen many of the western wildfires.Stay on top of the latest mark

  • Drought-Stressed Chile Is Reining In Its Privatized Water Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Chilean senators approved a decade-old bill to reform the country’s water code, including setting horizons on entitlements and enshrining access as a human right.In a unanimous vote late Tuesday, lawmakers pushed through a package of changes that include capping currently unlimited water rights at a maximum of 30 years and empowering regulators to suspend rights that aren’t being used or if supplies are at risk. Agriculture accounts for most water consumption in Chile, which is a

  • As delta strain drives the current COVID-19 spike, here’s what concerns the CDC

    Current data show the unvaccinated are driving the vast majority of new cases, according to the CDC.

  • I am a Black Republican. Here's what my party should know about racism in America.

    As a Black Republican, I can attest that racism does make it difficult for Black people’s participation in the Republican Party.

  • Competitive Eater Gobbles Huge Hershey's Kiss in Under 3 Minutes

    A woman in in Auckland, New Zealand, devoured a Hershey’s Kiss weighing just under half a pound in a little under two-and-a-half minutes.Auckland-based competitive eater and model Nela Zisser can often be found making her way through outrageous food challenges.“It’s heavier than it looks. It’s very solid,” Zisser says in a YouTube video of her eating the seven-ounce Hershey’s treat, which was shared to her account on July 14.Zisser’s YouTube account chronicles such food feats as wolfing down 10 Burger King Whoppers in 17 minutes, devouring a 1-kg burrito in just under 100 seconds, and consuming a 2.2-pound jar of Nutella in under four minutes. Credit: Nela Zisser via Storyful

  • The Daily Sweat: Dodgers, Padres still looking up at the Giants in NL West race

    What will it take for the Giants to get some respect?

  • 'No hope' for five missing after German chemical blast

    Five people still missing a day after a huge explosion at a German chemical park are unlikely to be found alive, the site operator said Wednesday, urging residents not to touch possibly toxic soot from the blast.

  • Biden to tout tougher "Buy American" rules in visit to Mack Trucks plant

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will tour a Mack Trucks plant in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to hammer home the importance of American manufacturing and unveil new rules that will gradually boost the U.S. content of goods bought with taxpayer dollars. Biden will meet with local members of the United Autoworkers Union (UAW), which represents 85% of the 2,500 workers at Mack Trucks' Lehigh Valley plant, and receive a briefing on the new electric-powered garbage truck the company is piloting in New York City and North Carolina, the White House said. The Democratic president signed an executive order during his first week in office in January aimed at harnessing the vast buying power https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden/biden-signs-buy-american-order-pledges-to-renew-u-s-manufacturing-idUSKBN29U0Z3 of the federal government - the world's biggest single buyer of consumer goods - to bolster U.S. manufacturing.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom pulled his kids out of summer camp after a photo showed his son not wearing a mask inside

    Gov. Gavin Newsom's spokeswoman said his team missed an email that said the camp would not be enforcing guidance to wear masks.

  • Katie Ledecky fails to medal in the 200 freestyle

    For the second time in as many races, Katie Ledecky is upstaged by Australian Ariarne Titmus.

  • Heat wave to cover huge swath of US in coming days, bringing high temperatures to millions

    Authorities predict a high probability of above-average temperatures for much of the U.S. over the next several days as some areas hit the mid-100s.

  • Lady Gaga Fans Mistake Jordanian Athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq for Pop Star at Tokyo Olympics

    Team Jordan taekwondo athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq had Lady Gaga fans seeing double at the Tokyo Olympics

  • Arthur is ending its run on PBS after 25 years

    Long-running kids show 'Arthur' is no more.

  • Italy: Lake Como towns hit by extreme weather

    Towns around Italy's Lake Como were hit by mudslides and floods on Tuesday in another example of extreme weather phenomena that an agricultural lobby said had intensified in recent years. Italian firefighters carried out more than 60 rescues after storms wreaked havoc around the picturesque lake ringed by mountains in northern Italy. In Brienno, on the lake's western shore and the hardest hit town, 50 residents were blocked in their home when a landslide caused a gas leak.

  • Lumber Prices Are FINALLY Falling. Here's Why—and What It Means for You.

    But we're not out of the, uh, woods just yet.