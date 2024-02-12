California’s US Senate candidates debate Monday night as race remains tight

Leading candidates in California’s U.S. Senate race will debate Monday night, as the race remains too close to call.

The one-hour debate, broadcast from KRON-TV in San Francisco, will air on KTXL-TV in Sacramento and will be available on Fox40.com. The debate begins at 7 p.m. Nexstar Media’s California TV Stations are hosting the debate.

Participating will be front-runner Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and Reps. Katie Porter, D-Irvine; Barbara Lee, D-Oakland and Republican Steve Garvey, the former Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres first baseman.

The top two finishers in the March 5 primary will compete in November’s general election. They are vying to finish the term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, which runs through next January, as well as a full six year term. Feinstein died in September, and Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the seat.

Schiff has led recent polls. In the California Elections and Policy Poll, he had support from 25% of likely voters. Trailing were Porter and Garvey, each with 15%. Lee had 7%.

The survey polled 1,416 likely voters from Jan. 21 to 29. Margin of error plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

“The battle for first place and second place is not really decided. All candidates have room to grow if they can persuade independent voters,” said Christian Grose, a professor of political science at the University of Southern California, which helped with the poll.

“These results show a Senate race that is in flux,” he said..