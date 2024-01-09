What California vintners say about the quality of 2023 vintage. Modesto columnist shares

The Wine Institute reported that California vintners are celebrating the 2023 vintage as exceptional. Plentiful winter rains revitalized the soils and encouraged healthy canopies while cooler temperatures across California in the spring and summer allowed grapes to develop gradually, enjoying extra ripening time. Many vintners predict that the 2023 vintage will be one of the finest in years, producing wines with beautiful flavors, vibrant acidity and remarkable balance.

In the report, Steve Lohr, president and CEO at J.Lohr Vineyards and Wine said, “Across the board, it’s been a nicely balanced year and the quality has been so high. It has been really wonderful to see. The flavors are just off the charts. This vintage may be similar to 1997 and 2005, where you have really high quality and higher than normal yields.”

In a press report released in August, E & J Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group announced that they reached an agreement to purchase Rombauer Vineyards. The acquisition includes the Rombauer Vineyards brand, three winery and production facilities, two tasting rooms with breathtaking vineyard views, along with the 700 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley and the Sierra Foothills. The Rombauer Vineyards portfolio is world-renowned for quality and distinctive fruit-driven style, including its iconic Carneros Chardonnay.

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) in late October announced that they have acquired California’s Daou Vineyards. The $900 million deal is subject to US anti-trust approval. The Australian group will take 100% of Daou Vineyards including three wineries and 389 acres of vineyards across Paso Robles and a winery and 22 acres of vines in San Luis Obispo. They look to spin-off Daou into their America’s Luxury division which includes Stag’s Leap, Frank Family Vineyards, Etude, Beringer and Beaulieu Vineyard. Other brands, including 19 Crimes, Matua, Gabbiano and Sterling Vineyards, would make up the premium division. Daou Vineyard’s portfolio is split across five tiers, with products ranging from $20-$500 a bottle. Daou Vineyards is the fastest growing luxury wine brand in the US.

ZAP EX Grand Tasting

The ZAP Grand Tasting will be Saturday, Jan. 27, in San Francisco from noon to 4 p.m. in the One Market Pavilion across from the Ferry Building. You will meet the winemakers and taste over 200 Zinfandels. It is the most comprehensive showing of Zinfandels and Zin Blends in the world. You will have access to paired gourmet food bites from winery chefs. ZAP members love nothing more than bringing Zin fans together with Zin producers.

The Navigator and I have been ZAP members from the early 1990s. We have volunteered several times and attended many ZAP events. Members get access to the Heritage Lounge and early entry into the event, pay the lowest ticket price, receive free tastings at member California wineries and are the first to learn of ZAP (Zinfandel Advocates and Producers) events. Check out zinfandel.org.

What’s on our table

I got lucky and found two bargain reds from Trader Joe’s, both scoring 3.5 and each just $6.99. The 2021 Tenebres GSM from Carcassonne, France, was 40% Grenache, 30% Syrah and 30% Mourvèdre. It is very fruit forward and paired well with spicy meat tacos. The 2021 VINTJS Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon was also fruit forward with tannins just enough to handle a ribeye off the barbecue. Cheers!

