California voters failed to repeal ban on affirmative action. What signal does that send the rest of the nation?

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY

When Proposition 16 did not pass in California in November, leaving a ban on affirmative action in place, Naomi Waters was dismayed but not surprised.

“So this is where we’re at?” the third-year student at the University of California-Riverside recalled thinking of California's political leanings.

“It's disheartening where we are currently, but then looking nationally, it isn't really that much of the surprise," said Waters, the Racial Justice Now chair of the University of California Student Association.

Proposition 16 would have removed the ban in the California Constitution on considering race and sex in government hiring and education. In other words, it would have reinstated a practice called affirmative action, most notably at the state's public colleges.

The defeat of Proposition 16 marks one of many attacks on affirmative action over the years, both at the polls and in the country's courts. But in recent years, courts have endorsed measures to account for race in college admissions.

Another showdown over affirmative action is looming: A case against Harvard University, in which plaintiffs accuse the university of discriminating against Asian American students, is likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is dominated by conservatives.

Voters' views held steady over 25 years

Despite the courts' evolution on affirmative action, California voters' views on the subject are nearly unchanged over the past 25 years. The ban on affirmative action was first approved by 54% of registered Californians via Proposition 209 in 1996.

Nearly 25 years later, 56% of Californians voted to keep the ban in place.

Voting amid national outcry over racism: Californians consider bringing back affirmative action

Activists and universities shout that people of color need special consideration, given the systemic effects of racism in America.

The ban created “a fundamental opportunity gap” for students of color at universities, Chancellor Timothy White of California State University told EdSource in October.

“They’ve had less opportunity for reasons that are often beyond their control,” such as financial issues, the quality of their schools or being the first member of their family to go to college, White said.

When the ban on affirmative action was implemented in 1998, the total enrollment of Black and Hispanic students at the University of California nosedived by about 800 students per year, a study out of UC-Berkeley reported in August. The researchers said the ban deterred thousands of students from applying.

Nevertheless, affirmative action policies have been on the voter chopping block for decades.

In 1996, California became the first state to ban affirmative action in government. Twenty-four years since, 10 states have banned affirmative action – though Texas’ ban was reversed in 2003. All but four of those states’ bans were decided by voters.

These policies have been upheld nationally by a series of Supreme Court decisions dating back to 1978.

California&#39;s Proposition 16, which was voted on this Election Day, could have repealed a 24-year-old amendment to the state constitution that bans affirmative action. Those opposed to Prop. 16, shown gathered in this photo, contended the proposition could unfairly penalize groups, such as Asian Americans, who deserve university admissions and public jobs based solely on merit.
California's Proposition 16, which was voted on this Election Day, could have repealed a 24-year-old amendment to the state constitution that bans affirmative action. Those opposed to Prop. 16, shown gathered in this photo, contended the proposition could unfairly penalize groups, such as Asian Americans, who deserve university admissions and public jobs based solely on merit.

Supreme Court upholds affirmative action, for now

Colleges, saying diversity is important to their educational climate and mission, try to find ways to consider race as part of admissions. The Supreme Court upheld their approaches.

"Considerable deference is owed to a university in defining those intangible characteristics, like student body diversity, that are central to its identity and educational mission,” the court said in a 4-3 decision in 2016 written by Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired in 2018.

Americans' views on affirmative action, despite Proposition 16’s failure, may be changing. Sixty-one percent of respondents told Gallup in 2019 that they favored affirmative programs for minorities, up from 54% in 2016.

Part of the reason that Proposition 16 failed may have been the narrative around its campaign, "the idea of 'overturning a previous referendum' as opposed to a new or renewed effort to ensure opportunity and access for historically marginalized groups," said Michal Kurlaender, professor of education policy at the University of California-Davis.

Overturning the ban was seen by many as a chance to address systemic racism and limited opportunities for Black and Latino Californians, who make up the majority of the state.

The ban may have failed because of different framing, said Natasha Warikoo, professor of sociology at Tufts University.

“When people are asked, 'Should there be affirmative action to increase diversity?' most people say yes,” she said. “But when they're asked whether policy should take race into consideration, people are more likely to say no.”

The discord around affirmative action could reflect California’s relationship with race, such as its history of police brutality, James Taylor, professor of politics at the University of San Francisco, told USA TODAY in October, before the vote.

“Underneath a veneer of liberalism is a view of Black communities as being a nagging, unwelcome presence," he said.

The state isn’t alone this year in the conflict surrounding affirmative action. The U.S. Justice Department sued Yale University last month for alleged discrimination against Asian American and white students. It's similar to Harvard's case, a lawsuit that alleges the school discriminated against Asian American students to boost African American and Hispanic enrollment. A federal appeals court sided with Harvard University on Nov. 12 in reinforcing its affirmative action policies.

The same group that challenged Harvard’s consideration, run by Edward Blum, a politically conservative legal strategist, is challenging admissions policies at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The trial in that case began in mid-November.

The reason voters and plaintiffs keep rejecting affirmative action, Kurlaender said, comes down to perceptions around college admissions.

"The courts have preserved universities’ clear intent to create a more diverse and inclusive educational environment for the benefit of learning for all students," she said. "The voters see admissions, particularly at selective institutions, as a zero-sum game where there are losers and winners." That doesn't strike voters as fair, she said.

Promoting diversity without affirmative action

Despite Proposition 16’s failure to make a dent in affirmative action policy in California, the state's universities aren't giving up, said Luoluo Hong, the associate vice chancellor who oversees student affairs and admissions at California State.

“We've operated now for quite some time without access to affirmative action,” Hong said.

Operating without it forced the system to adapt and create admissions policies that allowed officials to target low-income and first-generation students. Often, these students are underrepresented racially in admissions.

Outside of admissions, she said, the school system established programs to foster belonging for underrepresented minorities.

When Proposition 16 went before voters, “we had hoped that a door had opened, and it just didn't,” she said.

Last year, the UC system admitted the most diverse class in state history, even under a ban on race-based admissions, according to preliminary data.

First-generation students made up 45% of those admitted and low-income students 44%. That class was 36% Latino, 35% Asian American, 21% white and 5% Black. The rest were Native Americans, Pacific Islanders or those who declined to state their race or ethnicity.

Waters hopes that as the state evolves into one where people of color make up the majority and younger folks become eligible to vote, this year will not be the last that California considers affirmative action.

“California is rapidly changing,” she said. “This is going to pass eventually.”

Contributing: Richard Wolf and Marco della Cava

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Affirmative action divides California, US; Supreme Court case looms

Latest Stories

  • Trump rages at Melania’s Mar-a-Lago renovations as he mulls post-White House future, report says

    The president’s plans after leaving the White House aren’t clear, but he may be planning to change the decor

  • Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

    In August 2019, the girlfriend of Anthony Quinn Warner — the man police say blew up his RV in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, damaging 41 buildings — told authorities that he was making bombs inside the vehicle, The Tennessean reports. While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said Warner was "not on our radar," The Tennessean obtained a report from the Metro Nashville Police Department that says on Aug. 21, 2019, Warner's girlfriend told officers that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," information that was then shared with the FBI.Her attorney, Raymond Throckmorton III, had called police, and when officers arrived at the girlfriend's house in Antioch, Tennessee, they found her outside with two unloaded guns that she said belonged to Warner, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean. The police then went to Warner's home, where no one answered the door. Officers spotted his RV, but were unable to see inside of it. The report states they also noticed "several security cameras and wires attached to an alarm sign on the front door."Aaron told The Tennessean "the FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all," and "at no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken."Throckmorton told The Tennessean on Tuesday that he called law enforcement because his client was afraid Warner was going to hurt her. He believes that "somebody, somewhere, dropped the ball," and with the information they had on Warner, police could have taken additional steps to prevent the bombing.More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good

  • Russia, working with U.S., seizes cocaine, arrests traffickers, says Moscow

    Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it had worked with U.S. authorities to seize large quantities of cocaine and break up an international drug smuggling ring. In a rare statement on law enforcement cooperation between Moscow and Washington, the FSB said it had seized 330 kilogrammes (728 lbs) of cocaine -- mostly in the Moscow region -- in a joint operation with the U.S. Justice Department's Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) this year.

  • Democrats aim for higher relief checks after Trump reversal on stimulus bill

    Democrats are pushing for higher pandemic relief payments after President Trump backed down from his threats to block the coronavirus aid package.

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • Anger as conservative pollster Rasmussen appears to back overturning election result

    It’s the latest appeal from conservatives to nullify November’s legitimate election results

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • Minneapolis officials outline new police disciplinary plan

    Minneapolis' mayor and police chief on Tuesday announced changes in the city's disciplinary processes for police officers in an effort to make it easier to hold them accountable for bad behavior. Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo, in their latest initiative to change department practices in the wake of George Floyd's death, said the city attorney's office would be more deeply involved in misconduct investigations as soon as they begin, helping to guide them and to analyze evidence. Frey said more than 50 percent of all disciplinary cases are either reduced or overturned, with arbitrators typically citing due process concerns such as faulty investigation.

  • Trump news – live: President files Supreme Court election challenge, and says GOP has ‘death wish’ to defy him

    Live updates from the White House and beyond

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good

  • Britain to place more parts of country in tier 4 of COVID curbs - The Times

    Ministers were considering imposing the toughest measures on parts of southwest England and Cumbria, where the variant appears to be gaining ground even though cases remain relatively low, said the report. The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/12/28/two-thirds-england-could-tier-4-covid-restrictions-week on Monday that Midlands and the North region in England are expected to be put into Tier 4. Health Minister Matt Hancock will give an update on regional coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kongers charged in China plead guilty, relatives told

    Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.

  • Officers connected to Taylor's death could face dismissal

    Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to Breonna Taylor's death — the one who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to her apartment and another found to have opened fire. Detective Joshua Jaynes received a pretermination letter, media outlets reported Tuesday. It came after a Professional Standards Unit investigation found he had violated department procedures for preparation of a search warrant and truthfulness, his attorney said.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • Saudi sentences women's rights activist

    A Saudi court has sentenced a prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison. That's according to local media that said Hathloul was charged with seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security. The trial has drawn international condemnation and poses an early challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. Biden has criticized Riyadh's human rights record. Hathloul has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with at least a dozen other women's rights activists. The court reportedly suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence which means she could be released around the end of February 2021. UN rights experts have called the charges "spurious". Along with leading rights groups and lawmakers in the US and Europe that have been calling for her release. Hathloul had championed women's right to drive and called for an ending the kingdom's male guardian system. Rights groups and her family say she's been tortured in prison - a charge denied by the Saudi authorities.