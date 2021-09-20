California water agencies resolve Colorado River dispute

FELICIA FONSECA
·3 min read

Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought.

The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single recipient of Colorado River water, sued the Metropolitan Water District twice in the past two years. The agencies announced Monday they have reached a settlement that resolves both lawsuits.

Under the agreement, Imperial can store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border under Metropolitan's account. Imperial will contribute water under a regional drought contingency plan if California is called on to help stave off further water cuts.

Imperial spokesman Antonio Ortega said the agency is hopeful that its partners in California and across the Colorado River basin recognize the opportunities to work together. The river serves 40 million people in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada and Mexico.

“But also,” he said, “to make sure those environmental challenges like the ones we face every day here at the Salton Sea will be a part of the discussion to make sure it's being addressed, and IID's concerns are not ignored.”

Imperial sued Metropolitan, alleging the water agency that serves Los Angeles violated a state environmental law when it sidestepped Imperial in the drought contingency talks. The Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled against Imperial, which appealed to the California Court of Appeals earlier this year.

Another complaint filed in 2020 accused Metropolitan of breaching a contract related to storing Colorado River water in Lake Mead. Metropolitan denied the allegations. A trial was scheduled for April 2022.

Those cases became moot with the agreement signed last week that also outlines regular talks between the agencies to respond to drought, according to court documents. Metropolitan said it will support Imperial's efforts to restore the Salton Sea and to secure more funding for the massive, briny lake southeast of Los Angeles.

Bill Hasencamp, Colorado River resources manager for Metropolitan, said Monday that Imperial's ability to store water under a sub account provides more flexibility in retrieving the water. But the capacity is less than what Imperial would have received under the drought contingency plan, and Imperial's voluntary contributions won't be as high either, he said.

The agreement marks the end of legal fights and a return to working together, he said. Already, water users in the West are talking about what will replace an existing set of guidelines for the Colorado River and the overlapping drought contingency plan that expire in 2026.

Imperial has rights to more than one-third of the water allocated to the three states in the river's lower basin and Mexico.

"They have to be at the table,” Hasencamp said. “They have to be a party.”

Seven Western states finalized the drought plan in 2019 to keep the water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell — upstream on the Arizona-Utah border — from dropping substantially. Still, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared the first-ever shortage in water supply for 2022 that will impact Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.

The Imperial Irrigation District essentially was written out of California's part of the drought plan when Metropolitan pledged to contribute most of the state's voluntary cuts to avoid delays in implementing the plan. Imperial's support hinged on securing $200 million in federal funding to address environmental and health hazards at the Salton Sea, which it did not receive.

The inland sea formed in 1905 after the Colorado River breached a dike and flooded a basin has been shrinking, exposing a lakebed with microscopic wind-blown dust that contributes to poor air quality and asthma.

The state of California has budgeted an additional $40 million for restoration efforts at the Salton Sea, but it’s not enough, Ortega said.

“We need additional support, and things seem to be moving in that direction,” Ortega said. “We would hope that it would move quicker.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trial set for Texas officer who shot Black woman in her home

    A date has been set for the trial of a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019. Aaron Dean's trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother's house. Following the shooting, Fort Worth police released body-camera footage that showed Dean walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through a window a split-second after shouting at Jefferson to show her hands.

  • House Democrats are scared to tax billionaires – that’s a costly mistake

    Political cowardice means those funding Joe Biden’s ambitious social policy plan want to leave the mega-rich unscathed Democrats seemed cowed by their donors’ gaze. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters This week, House Democrats released their proposed tax increases to fund Joe Biden’s $3.5tn social policy plan. The biggest surprise: they didn’t go after the huge accumulations of wealth at the top – representing the largest share of the economy in more than a century. You might have thought Democrats wo

  • This could be the moment the special relationship is rekindled if Boris and Biden can paper over the cracks

    It should be all smiles at the White House on Tuesday - Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have not traded barbs and animosity this year and are not expected to do so when they meet. But behind the warm rhetoric and handshakes lies a personal and political relationship that retains question marks next to it, not least over whether the two men are really that close.

  • UN chief urges U.S. and China to fix "dysfunctional relationship" to avoid new Cold War

    United Nations chief Antonio Guterres raised concerns in an interview with AP, published Monday, of another Cold War between the U.S. and China.Why it matters: Guterres made the comments ahead of this week's UN General Assembly in New York. Guterres told AP the U.S.-U.K. deal to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia "is just one small piece of a more complex puzzle ... this completely dysfunctional relationship between China and the United States."Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • How to Make an Anti-Vax Protest Even Worse: Blackface

    Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesA staff member at an elementary school in Newberg, Oregon, came to work on Friday in blackface and allegedly claimed she was portraying Rosa Parks as part of a protest against a vaccine mandate for school staff.Details of the incident at Mabel Rush Elementary School were relayed to The Newberg Graphic by an unnamed staff member, who said that Lauren Pefferle, a special education assistant, had used iodine to darken her face and called herself Rosa Parks while protes

  • Military jet crashes in Texas neighborhood

    Investigators are looking into what caused a Navy aircraft to crash in a North Texas neighborhood during a routine training exercise.

  • Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine slams COVID-19 restrictions during concert: 'This is called tyranny'

    Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine criticized COVID-19 restrictions onstage during a Wednesday concert in Camden, New Jersey.

  • Business leader Jessica Lall joins L.A. mayor's race, vowing to take on homelessness

    Lall made homelessness a centerpiece of her campaign announcement, saying she would push for the city to create its own health department to help the unhoused.

  • Man found shot to death inside car in Hollywood

    A man was found shot to death inside a car in Hollywood Monday morning, and his killer is being sought.

  • Florida schools shift pandemic protocols as new cases decrease

    Are we entering a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida? The numbers seem to be telling a tale, and some school districts are responding. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news. New case numbers are falling in many places. They peaked in late August for Tampa-area schools, then began dropping in districts with and without strict mask mandates. For some, ...

  • Syrian military chief makes rare visit to Jordan to discuss border security

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Syria's defence minister visited Jordan on Sunday to discuss stability on their mutual border, the first such meeting since the Syrian conflict erupted a decade ago when the two neighbours supported opposing factions, officials said. The meeting follows a major army offensive to retake the last rebel bastion in southern Syria, and after reestablising control this month over Deraa, a city south of Damascus, in a Russian brokered deal that averted an all-out military assault led by Iranian-backed units of the army. Jordanian army head Lieutenant General Yousef Hunaiti met Syrian Defence Minister and Chief of Staff Ali Ayyoub over the Deraa situation and to discuss issues such as the fight against terrorism and drug smuggling in the area, Jordan's army said.

  • Ohio Redistricting Commission fails to produce 10-year map

    Republicans blamed the federal government and Democrats blamed Republicans after the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to pass a new state legislative boundary map that would last for a decade.

  • KFC launches the Original Recipe Burger

    Joining the BBQ Cheese Zinger, Zinger and Cheesy Zinger Stacker on KFC’s permanent burger menu is the brand new KFC Original Recipe Burger, which comes in both single and stacked options.

  • 4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

    Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The KNP Complex began as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged and has scorched more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. There was no immediate word, however, on the full extent of damage in several other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze, the Windy Fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation.

  • Word of Mouth: Sacramento River Cruise

    “Word of Mouth: California” spotlights the Sacramento River Cruise. Captain Emil Gagliardi offers a wine and beer tasting experience on a two-hour board cruise on the Sacramento River.

  • Russia’s Gas Limits Pose Increasing Concern, U.S. Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is growing more concerned over Russia’s restrictions on natural gas exports amid fears that some European countries may not have enough supply to heat homes this winter if temperatures are colder than normal, the U.S. envoy for energy security said. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Micros

  • Syrian migrants allowed in by Merkel vote to choose her successor

    Tarek Saad is keen to help other Syrian refugees who have fled the war in their homeland to make a new home in Germany and he sees the federal election on Sept. 26 as an opportunity to do just that. Saad is campaigning in his adopted state of Schleswig-Holstein on the Baltic coast for the Social Democrats (SPD), a party he joined in 2016, just two years after he arrived in Germany bearing two gunshot wounds he had survived in Syria. "Our parents lived under a different political system for long years (in Syria)... This is an opportunity to develop a new generation (in Germany)," said Saad, who like many refugees will vote for the first time as a German citizen.

  • Mayfield shakes off injury, leads Browns past Texans 31-21

    “He's like Brett Favre 2.0,” Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said with smile. Mayfield came back after the injury to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading Cleveland to a 31-21 win Sunday over the Houston Texans, who were in it until starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor hurt his hamstring.

  • Braves vs. Giants Highlights

    Casali and the bullpen combine behind Giants' 2-0 win

  • The Coolest Sports Car From the Year You Were Born

    When it comes to dream cars, many people see themselves cruising in a sports car on the open road. Over the decades, these dream cars have evolved in design, power and performance. But the one thing...