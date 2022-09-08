Is California Water Service Group's (NYSE:CWT) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Most readers would already know that California Water Service Group's (NYSE:CWT) stock increased by 9.1% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on California Water Service Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for California Water Service Group is:

7.1% = US$86m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

California Water Service Group's Earnings Growth And 7.1% ROE

On the face of it, California Water Service Group's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.4%. On the other hand, California Water Service Group reported a moderate 13% net income growth over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that California Water Service Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is California Water Service Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is California Water Service Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

California Water Service Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 47%, which implies that it retains the remaining 53% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, California Water Service Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 56%. As a result, California Water Service Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 8.4% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that California Water Service Group has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

