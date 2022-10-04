California wells run dry as record drought deepens

Reuters

Changes in global supply chains, demographic shifts, and fractured trade relationships may make inflation in the future more volatile, and force the Federal Reserve and other central banks to respond in kind, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Monday. It is not yet clear, Barkin said at an Atlanta Fed technology conference, whether some of the changes in the global economy that began during the coronavirus pandemic, such as businesses shifting to more expensive but more resilient sources of supply, will prove permanent. But if they do, "we would be more likely to face periods with real forces imparting near-term inflationary pressures," than was the case in recent decades, Barkin said.