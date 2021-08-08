California and the West aren't alone; Canada's northern forests are on fire, too

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doyle McManus
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A thick haze hangs over Manhattan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in New York. Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that&#39;s currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A thick haze hangs over Manhattan on July 20. Massive fires in Canada, Oregon and Northern California have generated columns of smoke up to six miles high, which the jet stream can carry across the continent. (Julie Jacobson / Associated Press)

Two weeks ago, one of America’s best-known climate scientists set off onto Ontario’s Lake Joseph for an evening of stargazing, as she had almost every summer of her life.

From her boat, the night sky, which should have been brilliant, was obscured by smoke.

“It was a clear night, but you couldn’t see the stars,” said Katharine Hayhoe, the Canadian-born chief scientist of the Nature Conservancy. “The sky was bronze. The lake was bronze. You could smell smoke. We’re not used to that here.”

In Canada, as in the United States, this has been a summer of catastrophic wildfires, from British Columbia and the Yukon east to Manitoba and Ontario.

More than 13,000 square miles of Canadian wildlands have burned this year, more than twice the 20-year average for this point in the calendar — and more than twice the area that has burned in the United States, according to government statistics.

The smoke has drifted as far east as New York, where the brown haze helped give Manhattan its worst air quality in 15 years.

Environmentalists have long warned that Canada’s vast boreal forest was becoming drier and more flammable, but few had expected a fire season as explosive as this or focused on the degree to which climate change would bring California-scale fire dangers to Canada's north.

“We’ve paid attention to other signs of warming,” said Hayhoe, who was born in Toronto but now lives in Texas. “The seasons have been shifting, invasive species are coming in, we’ve seen flooding in Toronto and Ottawa. But nobody’s talked about wildfires before.”

For Canada, the implications are dire: ravaged towns, lost timberlands, unhealthy air and lost habitat in North America’s most important breeding ground for migratory birds.

But the impact on the rest of the globe could be greater.

By most estimates, the boreal forests that stretch from Alaska to eastern Canada and across Siberia absorb more carbon dioxide — the main cause of global warming — than the Amazon and other tropical forests.

Fires occur naturally in the north; they’re part of the forest lifecycle. But scientists say this year’s blazes, made more intense by hot weather and drought, are abnormal and more dangerous.

“When fires get intense or burn hot due to drought, combustion often removes most or all organic matter in the ecosystem,” said Merritt Turetsky, director of the University of Colorado’s Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research.

After high-intensity fires, “vegetation is slower to recover," she said. "We are starting to see happen more, as a result of climate change, the creation of what look like moonscapes.”

Which means some of the capacity of the northern forest to absorb greenhouse gases may be lost for a long time even as smoke from the fires worsens global warming in the short run.

In that sense, Canada’s fires affect Americans as much as Canadians.

There’s no easy policy solution.

Canada already requires its timber industry, an important part of its economy, to practice sustainable forestry; loggers replant as many acres as they cut.

The only long-term answer to the problem is the difficult one you already know: serious efforts to slow global warming through reduced emission of greenhouse gases, especially from fossil fuels.

And on that, Canada — even though its economy depends more on oil and gas than the United States — is ahead.

It has a national carbon tax, an idea that once had some bipartisan support in the United States but never enough to pass.

Canada’s tax adds about 22 cents (U.S.) to the price of every gallon of gasoline; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to increase the rate to a whopping $1.22 a gallon by 2030. Most of the revenue is returned to taxpayers; the purpose of the tax is to act as a disincentive to fuel consumption.

Even the opposition Conservative Party has accepted a carbon tax in principle, although it says Trudeau’s proposed increases are too big. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole warned his party this spring that it could not “ignore the reality of climate change” if it hoped to win — a contrast to conservatives in the U.S.

Polls suggest that O’Toole’s political judgment is correct: Canadians are more worried about climate change than Americans.

They’ve already absorbed the lesson of this summer’s wildfires:

The effects of global warming are no longer confined to a few vulnerable regions. They're visible from the Pacific Northwest to eastern Canada, from Siberia to southern Europe and South Asia.

It is a problem that can no longer be deferred — in Canada, California or anywhere else.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Where are we going to go?' Residents flee as fires reach Athens suburbs

    Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.

  • Economic woes set to weigh heavily on high-stakes Zambia vote

    Soaring food prices and economic hardship could sway this week's tightly-contested Zambian presidential vote in favour of the opposition, as citizens grapple with the fallout from rampant financial mismanagement.

  • Get ready for Parisian landmarks to play starring role in 2024 Olympics

    The Eiffel Tower, Place de la Concorde. and the Château de Versailles will play prominent roles at the next Summer Olympics in three years in France.

  • US companies scrambling to work out policies on vaccinations and masking

    White House discussing regulations to encourage employee mandates, or withholding funds from those companies that resist Vaccination rates are rising in states with the highest Covid-19 infections. Photograph: Andi Rice/The Guardian US employers are scrambling to come up with Covid-19 policies for their workers as the country is experiencing a rise in infections, primarily among unvaccinated Americans, leading to a chaotic patchwork of requirements that varies by company and location. The rapid

  • ‘Dopesick’ Trailer: Michael Keaton’s Hulu Limited Series Takes on Big Pharma

    An all-star cast — including Rosario Dawson, Michael Stuhlbarg, Kaitlyn Dever, and Peter Sarsgaard — brings Beth Macy's 2018 book to the small screen.

  • Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery

    Maine's long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp.

  • Tokyo to pass Olympic baton to Paris after imperfect, irrepressible games

    Tokyo will pass the Olympic baton to Paris on Sunday after staging a Games that was delayed by Covid and dismayed a skeptical public but still delivered its share of drama.

  • Thai police fire tear gas at protest over COVID response

    Thai riot police on Saturday fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to repel a crowd of several hundred young anti-government protesters who marched on an army base where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence to demand his resignation. The demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and fired slingshots during the hourslong confrontation in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok, which was obscured by swirling smoke. The rally was led by the Free Youth, a student protest group that drew tens of thousands to its protests last year.

  • Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

    At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather gave firefighters a break overnight with the Dixie fire, the third largest fire in California's history, the Pulmas County Sheriff's Office released the somber news. Greenville, with a population 800, was founded more than 150years ago when nearby gold mines attracted settlers andmerchants to the picturesque town in the Indian Valley.

  • Biden loves test-driving fast electric cars, but his snub of Tesla shows he loves unions more

    Tesla's Model S Plaid may be the fastest production car, but Biden is more interested in being first to drive the first union-made electric Corvette.

  • Pennsylvania Democrat fight is battle in Left-versus-centrist war

    The ascendance of Democratic pragmatists amid the party’s leftward lurch faces a key 2022 test with Rep. Conor Lamb’s entrance into the Pennsylvania Senate race.

  • Infrastructure deal is a good 'down payment on climate:' Milken’s Dan Carol

    Milken Institute Public Finance Program Director Dan Carol joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how climate change is affecting infrastructure.

  • Pakistan police arrest 50 suspected of Hindu temple attack

    Police arrested 50 people suspected of ransacking a Hindu temple in a remote town in eastern Pakistan and were searching for another 100 suspects, police said Saturday. The attack on a temple in the town of Bhong in Punjab province Wednesday followed the alleged desecration of a religious school by a young Hindu boy earlier in the week. The unruly mob burned down the temple’s main door and damaged statues.

  • Thai police deploy water canons, tear gas to quell anti-government protesters

    Thai police on Saturday fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets into a crowd of anti-government protesters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over his handling of the coronavirus, AP reports.Driving the news: Demonstrators, who were part of the student protest group Free Youth, threw rocks, bottles and shot fireworks during the confrontation at an army base where Prayuth lives, per AP. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Ant McPartlin marries Anne-Marie Corbett at star-studded wedding

    The presenter wed Anne-Marie Corbett, with guests including sidekick Declan Donnelly and Phillip Schofield.

  • Cowboys punter had a rough kicking night in Hall of Fame preseason game

    It was a rough night for Hunter Niswander.

  • U.S. boxer Richard Torrez Jr. must avenge brutal 2019 knockout that's gone viral on YouTube

    In 2019, Bakhodir Jalolov knocked out Richard Torrez Jr. with a punch that left Torrez unconscious and on his back for almost a minute and a half.

  • USA top medal table as pandemic-defying Tokyo Olympics close

    Eliud Kipchoge produced a marathon masterclass and the USA edged China at the top of the Tokyo Olympics medals table as the curtain fell on the biggest sports event since the pandemic on Sunday.

  • 'If you want to keep sniping then give me a call': British Cycling chief challenges critics after Tokyo success

    British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park challenged his critics to “come and have a go” if they thought they could do any better as his team ended the Tokyo Games on a high.

  • LBJ's daughter takes up her father's cause: voting rights

    Luci Baines Johnson was 18 when her father signed the act.