California wildfire that killed 2 was started to cover up murder, officials say

Phil Helsel
·2 min read

A 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed two people was intentionally set to cover up a murder, officials said Wednesday.

The Markley Fire was set near a dam in Solano County where the burned body of Priscilla Castro, 32, was found, according to the Solano County sheriff's office and Vacaville police.

Two other people — Douglas Mai, 82, and Leon “James” Bone, 64 — were found dead from that fire in their homes, Sheriff Tom Ferrara said at a news conference.

Victor Serriteno was arrested by Vacaville police in September and charged with murder in Castro's death, and prosecutors will file to add two more murder charges and arson charges, the district attorney said.

"Based on an extensive eight-month investigation, we believe Serriteno deliberately set the Markley Fire in an attempt to conceal his crime," Ferrara said.

The Markley Fire began Aug. 18, and Castro's burned body was found in a rural area near Lake Berryessa the next month, Vacaville police have said.

Investigators think Castro, of Vallejo, went to Vacaville to meet Serriteno on Aug. 16. She was never heard from again, police said.

Online court records show Serriteno is represented by a public defender but do not appear to identify an attorney by name.

The Markley Fire merged with a larger fire, the Hennessy Fire, which was eventually considered part of the massive "LNU Lightning Complex."

That larger complex of fires was a result of two days of lightning strikes and is considered one of the largest wildfires in California history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire.

The LNU Complex burned more than 363,000 acres across five counties, destroyed almost 1,500 structures, and is blamed in six deaths.

That LNU complex was fully contained in September. It burned in Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Yolo and Solano counties.

Cal Fire said in a report that the 2020 fire season will be counted as one of the most severe in the history of the United States.

In California, the "2020 Fire Siege" burned 4.2 million acres; killed 31 people, including three firefighters; and destroyed more than 9,200 structures.

Recommended Stories

  • Some Californians can't get vaccine despite surge in supply

    Hearing of excess vaccine and unfilled appointments frustrates Dr. Aaron Roland, a family physician who has been lobbying for doses to inoculate his patients, many of whom are low-income, immigrants or elderly. The San Francisco Bay Area doctor has more than 200 patients who have inquired when he will offer inoculations against the coronavirus. California, swimming in vaccine, is in far better shape than just weeks ago when scoring an appointment was cause for celebration.

  • Johan Larsson with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks

    Johan Larsson (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks, 04/28/2021

  • CDC 'committed' to U.S. cruise industry resuming operations by mid-summer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is "committed" to the resumption of cruise industry passenger operations in the United States by mid-summer, the agency said on Wednesday, announcing new steps to speed approvals. The assurance comes after the state of Alaska last week joined Florida's April 8 suit to overturn a CDC decision to bar the industry from immediately resuming operations halted for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "If a ship attests that 98% of its crew and 95% of its passengers are fully vaccinated," the agency told the industry in a letter released publicly, that ship may skip simulated voyages and move directly to open water sailing.

  • Police dismantle shrine to mafia boss

    Police have arrested 21 people suspected of belonging to the Sibillo Camorra clan, on charges of mafia association, extortion, receiving stolen goods, drug dealing, prostitution, possession, and illegal carrying of firearms, a statement said.The 19-year-old boss Emanuele Sibillo was the leader of a group of young mobsters. He was the inspiration for writer and journalist Roberto Saviano in his book 'La paranza dei bambini' -- which in the Camorra jargon means group of armed children.Sibillo was killed in an ambush in 2015 and the family placed his ashes in a building in central Naples, inside a shrine.Some of the shopkeepers, who were victims of extortion by the gang, were summoned in front of the shrine, local media reported, adding one of them was forced to bow in front of Sibillo's bust.

  • In The Loop: Behind-the-scenes of Capitals team photo, Olympics sneak peek

    Jordan Giorgio keeps you In The Loop with some of the greatest moments going on in the sports world.

  • Jean Trebek Says It Was a ‘Blessing’ Alex Got to See ‘Outpouring of Love’ from Fans Before Death

    "I absolutely have moments of waves of grief that just come over me," Jean Trebek said of grieving her late husband Alex Trebek, who died in November at age 80

  • Ted Cruz busted for falling asleep during Biden’s joint address

    Donald Trump and GOP unsuccessfully nicknamed the president ‘Sleepy Joe’ during election

  • Vaccines aplenty but some Californians struggle to get one

    Hearing of excess vaccine and unfilled appointments frustrates Dr. Aaron Roland, a family physician who has been lobbying for doses to inoculate his patients, many of whom are low-income, immigrants or elderly. The San Francisco Bay Area doctor has more than 200 patients who have inquired when he will offer inoculations against the coronavirus. California, swimming in vaccine, is in far better shape than just weeks ago when scoring an appointment was cause for celebration.

  • How Chris Harrison’s Absence Impacted the Dynamic on Set of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette Season

    Often the "mediator" on set, host Chris Harrison was "missed" during Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, sources told E! News: "It was a lot of female energy in one bubble."

  • U.S. probing two new blood clot cases after J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

    One case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were below 60 years, according to the agency, taking the total number of confirmed such cases to 17 out of 8 million shots given. The new cases come after U.S. health regulators on Friday recommended resumption of use of J&J's shot, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday the risks of experiencing the syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine were very low.

  • Iran’s Growing Drone Threat

    Earlier this month, pro-Iranian groups used a drone to strike against U.S. forces in Iraq for the first time. It was just the latest in a series of attacks carried out against American troops in the country, many of which have involved volleys of small rockets. And it highlighted the growing threat of Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East. The drone threat is setting off alarms at the Pentagon. General Kenneth McKenzie, who leads the U.S. Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee on April 20 that “for the first time since the Korean War, we are operating without complete air superiority.” Central Command, which deals with the increasing threat of drone attacks from countries such as Iran and terrorist groups such as ISIS, argues that better air defense is needed to track and thwart such attacks. Iran is rapidly becoming a drone power in the Middle East. Tehran has transferred drones to Yemen for many years, increasing their range and effectiveness in the war that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are waging against Saudi Arabia. Iran also used a drone against Israel in 2018 and has used them to harass U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf and even photograph an American aircraft carrier. The bad news is that Iran’s drones are getting more deadly, and their range is increasing: Some of them carry warheads, and Iran says they can travel up to 2,000 kilometers. The good news is that people are waking up to the threat, and U.S. allies such Israel are developing new air-defense systems, including lasers, to combat it. How did we get to the point where adversaries of the U.S. are fielding unmanned aircraft that can threaten the wealthiest, most powerful military in the world? In the 1990s and early 2000s, sophisticated drones were a closely guarded secret of U.S. spy agencies and the Air Force. But in recent years, America’s adversaries — including China, Iran, Russia, and others — have developed large military drones. Some of these are called “kamikaze drones,” because they are designed with a warhead built into them and they fly into their targets. Iran used such drones against Saudi Arabia in 2019, targeting the world’s largest facility for crude-oil production and stabilization. They are pre-programmed and fly to a target. They can evade radar and air defenses if their programmers can get them to fly low enough or find a way to hide them. The U.S. military knows that it needs to develop an “integrated system” to defend against drones. America’s government and its defense industry already work closely with Israel on air-defense systems such as Israel’s Iron Dome. The U.S. Army has acquired two batteries of the Israeli system over the past year. But the challenge is deploying systems at U.S. bases and facilities and preparing for future threats. The U.S. needs to be more agile in adopting new technologies and working with allies such as Israel on new defenses to counter drone attacks. Military procurement moves slowly, but the threat posed by Iran’s drones is growing rapidly. Iran invests in drones, cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions, and ballistic missiles because it can easily traffic these systems to terror groups such as Hezbollah while avoiding blame for the mayhem they cause. And that, in turn, means investment in defenses is only part of the puzzle; intercepting Iranian intelligence is also important, so we can ascertain its smuggling routes. In the larger picture, this isn’t just about the threat posed by Iran’s drones in the Middle East. Our other adversaries aren’t blind. They can see the pressure Iran has been able to put on us and our allies by investing in drones, and they’re already following suit. China, for instance, is rapidly building a drone army and has exported its drones to U.S. partners such as Saudi Arabia. If we are to maintain our edge in the geopolitical conflicts to come, we must make a concerted effort to invest in drone-defense systems that can counter the threat.

  • Jean Trebek remembers husband Alex Trebek in interview 6 months after his death

    The widow of the legendary "Jeopardy!" host shared how she's carrying on his legacy of giving in a new interview with Savannah Guthrie.

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • Medical schools seeing increase in applicants amid coronavirus pandemic

    The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired the next generation of doctors, as there's a surge in the number of students in the Tri-State area answering the call to serve.

  • Column: Water created California and the West. Will drought finish them off?

    The drought isn't going away, and it will drastically alter California and the West.

  • Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews share new photo with 2-month-old daughter

    It looks like baby Sterling has football and soccer in her blood.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.