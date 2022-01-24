California wildfire rages near Big Sur, closes historic Pacific Coast Highway
The Colorado Fire started late Friday and has burned more than 1,000 acres.
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football. A fan named Carl Fugate [more]
"I told him I had the money in the house, and I figured, he's not going to fall for that. Well, he fell for that hook, line, and sinker," the woman said.
The former president seemed to need some adulation at Mar-a-Lago.
Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
Salma Hayek is back at it, yet again with a jaw-dropping and sultry beach-themed photo shoot. On Jan 19, Hayek posted two photos of her latest water-based adventure to her Instagram with the caption, “Some people run to visit the fish.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) In […]
In Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, Christina Eyth rescued an unidentified animal that has wildlife experts stumped.
The anticlimactic end of Kansas City-Buffalo ought to spur a change to the NFL's overtime rules.
Grayson Allen called the controversial flagrant foul he committed on Alex Caruso an "unfortunate" basketball play in a message on his Discord channel.
David Cassidy may be one of the top teen idols of all time, but his half-brother Shaun Cassidy was a major heartthrob too. While his older brother starred on The Partridge Family and had a career in pop music, Cassidy led The Hardy Boys Mysteries and a became pop star himself in the latter half of the '70s, with hits including "Da Doo Ron Ron" and "Hey Deanie."Though he got his start in music and acting, Cassidy, now 63, went in a very different direction with his career once he hit adulthood. I
After the #Bills took the lead with 13 seconds left, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid told Patrick Mahomes: "When it's looking grim, go be the grim reaper."
"It's very challenging to be nude at 62," the Good Luck to You, Leo Grande star said.
Former Patriots and Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took to social media to rub salt in the Bucs' wound after their playoff loss to the Rams.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed what the perfect ending of his career would be to NBC broadcasters Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth prior to Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey are two of the most popular finance gurus out there, and both have given a lot of advice about mortgages. Specifically, both Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey have recommended a particular type of mortgage that may not be the right fit for the majority of home buyers. Both Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman have made the same recommendation with regards to the type of mortgage loan most consumers should take out.
The Super Bowl LVI logo, which is supposed to represent palm trees, looks quite a bit more grisly than its artists intended.
Gingrich in an op-ed called on House Republicans to take action against memebrs of the committee investigating the Capitol riot.
2022 NFL Draft: First look mock draft First Round with the order almost set as the NFL Playoffs roll along.
While Tyrrell Hatton was applying even more venom to his epic rant against the closing hole at the Abu Dhabi Championship – a par-five the Englishman is certain cost him the chance of defending his European Tour title – Jon Rahm, the world No 1, went a few steps further by slamming the entire layout at the American Express Championship on the PGA Tour.
Readers discuss an op-ed article by a doctor who has been verbally attacked by anti-vaccine COVID patients and their families.