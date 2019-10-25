California gov. declares emergency as wildfires force evacuations from wine country to Los Angeles originally appeared on abcnews.go.com
Wildfires are scorching thousands of acres in California and forcing tens of thousands of people from Los Angeles to wine country to evacuate.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday in Sonoma and Los Angeles counties where two of the most intense wildfires are growing.
A second blaze, the Tick Fire, erupted on Thursday in Los Angeles County. Fueled by ferocious 50 mph winds, it is threatening homes in Santa Clarita.
Flames jumped over a freeway overnight, lighting up guardrail posts like tiki torches and illuminating the way for firefighters.
Powering through smoke inhalation and getting drenched at the #TickFire pic.twitter.com/ZHeKZ45VDe— Connor Burton (@cburtjourno) October 25, 2019
House engulfed on Sequoia Road right now #TickFire pic.twitter.com/TfaeT05c9d— Connor Burton (@cburtjourno) October 25, 2019
#TickFire Night Operations water drops assisting with structure procreation and perimeter control @LACoFDPIO @Angeles_NF #LAWind @LASDHQ @CHP_HQ @SCVSignal media has permission w credit. Follow @LACoFDPIO for official information pic.twitter.com/P9WkbT4a3q— Michael Dubron (@MichaelDubron) October 25, 2019
(MORE: California wildfires force evacuations as fierce winds fuel the blazes)
More than 600 firefighters have been on the scene, racing from one house to another and extinguishing brush fires that are threatening homes.
Police officers went door-to-door in the middle of the night, telling residents to leave. About 50,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.
The Tick Fire has covered 4,300 acres and is only 5% contained.
More than 15,000 structures are threatened, and six structures have already been lost, officials said Friday.
All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses in the San Fernando Valley were closed Friday as the blaze rages on.
The cause is unknown.
VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters fighting wildfire on three fronts. Working to protect lives and property earlier in Santa Clarita, CA. #TickFire @LACoFDPIO (media ok to use with credit) pic.twitter.com/XZEOlS3ZxL— LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 25, 2019
**If you are near the #TickFire, please evacuate if you can do so safely. Do not wait for firefighters if you see flames approaching.** pic.twitter.com/VdOUXTn20b— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) October 24, 2019
And red flag warnings remain in effect across Southern California Friday.
"The erratic winds today pose a challenge for our firefighters as they may change direction and intensify, posing a greater threat to homes," Cal Fire officials said Friday morning.
Winds are easing in the Los Angeles area but high winds continue from San Diego County to San Bernardino through Friday afternoon.
Another round of Santa Ana winds could return to Southern California by Sunday into Monday.
(MORE: Hundreds of thousands of California residents brace for another planned blackout as high winds persist)
Meanwhile, hundreds of miles north in Sonoma County, the heart of Northern California's wine country, the Kincade Fire has consumed 21,900 acres and is just 5% contained.
About 2,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders, and the blaze has destroyed at least 49 structures.
PG&E on Wednesday preemptively turned off power to about 28,000 customers in Sonoma County in an attempt to avoid fires.
The utility also said in a statement there appeared to be a "broken jumper" on a transmission tower near where the Kincade Fire is believed to have started.
And for parts of Northern California, the worst may be yet to come.
Strong, dry winds, which fuel fires, are forecast to move into the region this weekend.
Winds could reach 60 mph near Sacramento and Redding Saturday night and into Sunday.
#RedFlagWarning in effect today through Monday throughout California due to gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather and caution should be used when outdoors. https://t.co/TRIM6OtIun pic.twitter.com/1WFbknEbBq— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 25, 2019
(MORE: How the California power outages reduce wildfire risk: What you need to know)
The National Weather Service says this next round of dangerous fire weather could be the strongest of the year for the area and could be the worst wind event since the 2017 Wine Country fires.
"We do think it will be possibly the strongest offshore winds we have seen in years," PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel added Thursday night
PG&E, which provides electricity to millions of Californians, is warning that the weekend may bring one of its biggest planned power shutoffs. Residents in Northern California counties including Marin, Alameda and San Mateo could be in the dark this weekend in an effort to keep fires from sparking.
Fires have also erupted in San Bernardino County and San Diego County.
As of Friday morning 42,000 customers in the Golden State were without power due to planned shutoffs.
ABC News' Alyssa Pone and Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.