California gov. declares emergency as wildfires force evacuations from wine country to Los Angeles

Wildfires are scorching thousands of acres in California and forcing tens of thousands of people from Los Angeles to wine country to evacuate.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday in Sonoma and Los Angeles counties where two of the most intense wildfires are growing.

A second blaze, the Tick Fire, erupted on Thursday in Los Angeles County. Fueled by ferocious 50 mph winds, it is threatening homes in Santa Clarita.

Flames jumped over a freeway overnight, lighting up guardrail posts like tiki torches and illuminating the way for firefighters.

Powering through smoke inhalation and getting drenched at the #TickFire pic.twitter.com/ZHeKZ45VDe — Connor Burton (@cburtjourno) October 25, 2019

House engulfed on Sequoia Road right now #TickFire pic.twitter.com/TfaeT05c9d — Connor Burton (@cburtjourno) October 25, 2019

More than 600 firefighters have been on the scene, racing from one house to another and extinguishing brush fires that are threatening homes.

Police officers went door-to-door in the middle of the night, telling residents to leave. About 50,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.

PHOTO: A firefighter assesses the damage of a home from the Tick Fire, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo)

The Tick Fire has covered 4,300 acres and is only 5% contained.

More than 15,000 structures are threatened, and six structures have already been lost, officials said Friday.

PHOTO: Firefighters hose down a burning house during the Tick Fire in Agua Dulce near Santa Clarita, California on October 25, 2019. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses in the San Fernando Valley were closed Friday as the blaze rages on.

The cause is unknown.

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters fighting wildfire on three fronts. Working to protect lives and property earlier in Santa Clarita, CA. #TickFire @LACoFDPIO (media ok to use with credit) pic.twitter.com/XZEOlS3ZxL — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 25, 2019

**If you are near the #TickFire, please evacuate if you can do so safely. Do not wait for firefighters if you see flames approaching.** pic.twitter.com/VdOUXTn20b — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) October 24, 2019

And red flag warnings remain in effect across Southern California Friday.

"The erratic winds today pose a challenge for our firefighters as they may change direction and intensify, posing a greater threat to homes," Cal Fire officials said Friday morning.

Winds are easing in the Los Angeles area but high winds continue from San Diego County to San Bernardino through Friday afternoon.

Another round of Santa Ana winds could return to Southern California by Sunday into Monday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles north in Sonoma County, the heart of Northern California's wine country, the Kincade Fire has consumed 21,900 acres and is just 5% contained.

PHOTO: A firefighter lights a back fire during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California on October 24, 2019. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)