California Wineries Bring Virtual Wine Experiences to Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With winery tasting rooms temporarily closed due to California's statewide shelter-in-place order, wine lovers are increasingly looking for new ways to connect with their favorite vintners without leaving home. Golden State winemakers have responded in a variety of fun, creative ways to bring California wine country to consumers across the country. Along with putting innovative and educational twists on "virtual tastings," many are now offering virtual vineyard and winery tours, video cooking demonstrations, yoga sessions followed by a toast, digital happy hours with winemakers and more.

To see all the nearly 80 virtual experiences from California wineries across the state, go to Wine Institute's website at Discover California Wines.

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization works to enhance the economic and environmental health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and a partnership with Visit California to showcase California's wine and food offerings.

