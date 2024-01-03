California Woman Accused of Using Car to Kill 60-year-old Woman She Suspected of Stealing Her Packages

A California woman is facing murder charges for allegedly running over a 60-year-old woman with her vehicle, claiming she believed the victim was stealing a package from her home.

The accused woman has been apprehended, but it remains uncertain whether the victim had actually taken anything from the driver’s residence.

The San Pablo Police Department reported in a press release shared on Dec. 30 that the altercation involved Dene Blakely, 39, who was arguing with the victim regarding stolen packages.

Dene Blakely ran over a woman she suspected of stealing her packages. (Photo: San Pablo Police Department )

The argument “escalated and resulted in the subsequent collision,” SPPD wrote.

Officers responded to the incident on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue on Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 p.m. and discovered the unidentified pedestrian with “major injuries.” The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

Initially listed in critical condition, the woman underwent surgery but succumbed to her injuries on Dec. 23.

On the scene, Blakely spoke to law enforcement about the collision.

“The suspect believed to recognize the victim as someone who had previously stolen a package from her residence and confronted the victim as she walked in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue,” cops wrote in an SPPD report, which said Blakely’s action was “an intentional act of assault.”

Authorities have not disclosed whether the victim was involved in the theft of packages or if the incident resulted from mistaken identity. Blakely was apprehended on the day of the collision. She was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility/ Contra Costa County Jail.

Subsequently, on Dec. 12, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office initially filed charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon against her.

Following the victim’s death, these charges were upgraded. Blakely was arraigned on Dec. 29 on the amended charges, and a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to records.

The suspect is currently in custody and is anticipating her next court appearance scheduled for Jan. 30.