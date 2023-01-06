California woman arrested after missing person found dead in burned trailer

A Northern California woman has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after authorities recently located the remains of a missing person in a trailer.

Detectives with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office linked Maria Carretero to the death of Jacob Bieker, who was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 30, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Carretero, 40, was arrested and booked Thursday into the Nevada County Jail, records show.

Sheriff’s detectives learned Bieker had last been seen on Carretero’s property, near the remote town of North San Juan, authorities wrote.

In the course of a “lengthy” investigation, detectives discovered Bieker’s remains inside a trailer that had recently been burned and which Carretero had previously occupied, according to the news release.

The District Attorney’s Office filed charges and issued a murder arrest warrant, which was executed Thursday.