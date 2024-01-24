California woman arrested for shoplifting from The Mall at Green Hills, using bear spray to get away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A California woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from the Nordstrom store in the Mall at Green Hills and using bear spray to get away.

PREVIOUS: Thieves use bear spray in Nordstrom robbery

Metro police said 29-year-old Keierra Egly-Lloyd of Sacramento, California, stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Nordstrom store. She then allegedly used bear spray on employees and staff who tried to stop her.

Egly-Lloyd has been charged with felony theft and four counts of assault.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

She is being held on a $19,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.