California woman arrested after using 'hateful language' toward Black delivery driver, reports say

Greg Norman
·2 min read

A White California woman has been arrested after using "hateful language disparaging of people of color" during an altercation with a Black delivery driver, police and reports say.

Julie Walrand of Berkeley can be heard yelling racial slurs at Amazon driver Kendall McIntosh in a video recording of the April 18 incident, according to KTVU.

"I never wanted this to happen. I didn't want to get to this point, but there's too many incidents out here in America," McIntosh told the station. "There's similar stories like this where there is no video, no recording and people get away with that type of stuff. It's just not right."

2 ASIAN WOMEN STABBED ON SAN FRANCISCO STREET, SUSPECT ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

Berkeley Police said the events unfolded when a 35-year-old woman, later identified by the media as Walrand, "thought they saw the package delivery person driving too fast in the area."

"The driver and her boyfriend then decided to follow the package delivery person -- leading to a confrontation on the 1700 block of Delaware Street," the department added in a statement. "During that altercation, the driver used force to prevent the package delivery person from leaving and used hateful language disparaging of people of color."

McIntosh told KTVU that he ended his shift and was traveling to help out another driver on Delaware Street when a woman pulled up alongside him and started yelling things like "Who the f--- do you think you are?" and "Who do you think you are driving down my street like this?"

"I was scared I didn't know what was going to turn out so I thought the best thing to do was leave the situation," he added, noting that he eventually left to continue making deliveries before returning to the scene after learning that police responded.

Police initially said they arrested Walrand for a hate crime and on suspicion of false imprisonment and battery, but Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley later told KTVU that she hasn’t been charged yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to a request for comment from Fox News.

Walrand reportedly was released from custody the day after she was arrested.

Recommended Stories

  • Blackmon's 3-run HR caps comeback as Rockies, Giants split

    Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run, two-out homer off Camilo Doval to cap a comeback from a four-run deficit in the final inning, giving the Colorado Rockies an 8-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning that propelled the Giants to a 12-4 victory in the opener, then homered again as the Giants built a 6-2, sixth-inning lead in the second game. “It feels pretty good,” said Belt who joined Willie Mays as the only San Francisco Giants player to homer in the first inning of successive games on the same day.

  • Officer gets prison after beating inmate in Tennessee with help of 5 others, feds say

    He’s also accused of ordering another officer to cover the surveillance camera during the assault.

  • New video evidence released in investigation into assault of Brian Sicknick

    Media organizations, including CBS News, are seeking access to the video evidence being used by the Justice Department in the more than 400 cases they're pursuing against rioters in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. CBS News' Cassidy McDonald spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about newly released footage from the investigation into the alleged assault on former Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

  • ‘You’ll never be white.’ Woman harasses Latino deputy in California traffic stop video

    Woman also repeatedly called deputy a “murderer,” video show

  • Former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a 2nd unverified dossier about Trump while he was president, report says

    Steele produced a second document on Donald Trump for the FBI during the Trump presidency, The Telegraph reported.

  • Fake COVID vaccine cards sold at bar lead to owner’s arrest, California officials say

    The bar owner could face charges for falsifying medical records, using a fake seal and identify theft.

  • Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos

    Setting foot in a restaurant for his first time as president, Joe Biden made a Cinco de Mayo taco and enchilada run to highlight his administration’s $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant, owned in part by Mexican immigrants, was a beneficiary of a pilot version of the restaurant relief program. It went from 55 employees to seven during the pandemic, though it was able to rehire some workers through the Paycheck Protection Program that predates the Biden administration.

  • Zendaya Treats Euphoria Fans to a Behind the Scenes Glimpse at Season 2

    Zendaya reflected on how much she has "missed" filming Euphoria, as the cast and crew gets back to work on season two. See her moody on-set outtakes below.

  • Alexis Ohanian Shares How Wife Serena Williams Helped Him Learn to Unplug: ‘I Really Took This to Heart’

    Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have been married since 2017 and share daughter Alexis Olympia

  • Netanyahu opponent picked to form new government

    Israel's president chose Yair Lapid, a centrist politician and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government on Wednesday.But his path to success, and whether it could end years of political stalemate in the country, was still uncertain.Neither Netanyahu, nor his rivals managed to secure a parliamentary majority in the most recent election on March 23.It was the country’s fourth election since 2019 and all of them were inconclusive.Netanyahu has been fighting to stay at the top, while also on trial for corruption charges, which he denies.He had 28-days to put together a coalition, but it ran out overnight into Wednesday after he failed to agree terms with potential right-wing partners. President Reuven Rivlin, in a televised address, announced his choice of Lapid to form a new government.He said the former finance minister had the pledged support of 56 of parliament's 120 members, still short of a majority.Lapid also has 28 days to try to form a coalition.

  • Syria says Israeli raids hit port region

    Syrian air defenses intercepted several Israeli missiles on Wednesday (May 5) during pre-dawn raids on the Mediterranean port city of Latakia, according to the Syrian army. A Syrian army statement said aerial strikes soon after 2 a.m. local time hit several areas along the southwest coast of the city. At least one civilian was killed and others were left injured in one of the strikes that the army said hit a civilian plastics factory. The Israeli military declined to comment. Although Israeli strikes in the last few years have targeted many parts of Syria, they have rarely hit Latakia which is close to Russia's main air base of Hmeimim.Syria's president Bashar al Assad is from a village 17 miles from south east of Latakia, where his father, the late president Hafez al-Assad, is buried. Israel has escalated a so-called "shadow war" in recent months against Iranian-linked targets inside Syria, according to Western intelligence sources. Syria has never acknowledged that Israel targets Iranian-linked assets with its attacks, and says Iran only has military advisers in the country.

  • Investors may be 'woefully unprepared' for inflation

    Investors are "woefully unprepared" for inflation, The Wall Street Journal's James Mackintosh wrote Wednesday. Mackintosh acknowledges that historic financial turning points "have proven remarkably hard to spot" — there was concern about sustained inflation in the aftermath of the Great Recession, as well, for instance — but "the evidence for a generational shift is strong across five fronts." Central banks are less concerned about inflation, governments are more willing to spend, globalization has peaked, birth rates are declining, and labor rights are strengthening, all of which should combine to drive up wages and prices, Mackintosh writes. And "if we are at a turning point ... Investors who are buying 10-year Treasurys at 1.6 percent" appear dangerously exposed. Even if inflation settles at the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target over that period, it would lead to a "loss of spending power." But if the figure ticks up to 3 percent "it would be extremely painful." And if it inches toward 5 percent? "Treasurys would be massacred," Mackintosh writes. The trends Mackintosh sees may be a "false alarm" and "it is too-soon to go all-in on the idea that inflation is inexorably headed higher," but, he argues, "it would be crazy to build a portfolio that didn't consider inflation a major risk." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basketTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

  • Principal accused of groping student’s parent during meeting, Louisiana cops say

    The principal has called the claims “absolutely false.”

  • Why Melinda Gates will probably let Bill Gates keep his dream ‘Xanadu 2’ mansion and move to smaller house

    Tour of secretive Gates family estate went for $35.000 at charity auction in 2009

  • Maryland woman accused of setting home on fire and watching it burn from a lawn chair

    Another resident ‘almost burned to death,’ family member says

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Trump v Facebook – live: Ex-president rages at ban as White House says tech has responsibility to public

    Follow the latest updates

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.

  • Rights critics condemn French sale to Egypt of 30 more jets

    France is selling another 30 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt in a deal condemned Tuesday by rights advocates, including the French wife of a jailed activist. The deal, confirmed separately by both countries, will build up Egypt's fleet of the advanced warplane to 54, second only to the French air force. The sale makes good on France's policy of not conditioning its economic and defense cooperation with Egypt on progress on human rights.