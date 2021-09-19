California woman attempting to drive drunk allegedly drags 8-year-old daughter 300 feet alongside car: police

A California woman was arrested after allegedly dragging her 8-year-old daughter and then a bystander who grabbed onto her car in an attempt to halt her drunk driving.

Police in Placentia were summoned just after 11:30 Thursday evening to find an injured 8-year-old girl and her grandmother. The girl’s legs and feet were scraped up, police learned, because her mom, Erin Garcia, 44, had tried to drive away drunk.

“Garcia was intoxicated as she decided to leave her mother’s residence on the 400 Block of Orchid Drive,” police said in a statement. “Garcia’s 8-year-old child was concerned about her driving due to her intoxication level and followed Garcia out to her vehicle. The child grabbed the passenger’s door handle and told Garcia to stop. Garcia looked at the child and proceeded to drive away, dragging her child alongside the vehicle for approximately 300 feet.”

A man who saw what was happening also got dragged, police said.

“Garcia stopped as the bystander and the grandmother attempted to get Garcia out of the vehicle,” police said. “Garcia then proceeded to drive away, and the bystander was dragged by Garcia’ vehicle for a short distance. Garcia then drove away from the scene.”

The child and the good Samaritan were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Garcia was found hiding behind bushes in the grandmother’s backyard. Though she initially resisted arrest, she was eventually taken into custody, cops said, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and battery against a peace officer.

She was being held on $100,000 bail pending a court appearance Monday, reported KCBS-TV.