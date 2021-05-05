California woman charged for allegedly starting 2018 Delta Fire

Frank Miles
·1 min read

A woman has been arrested for allegedly starting California's 2018 Delta Fire, which burned more than 63,000 acres and destroyed 42 structures, according to reports.

The Shasta County District Attorney's Office charged Cynthia Ann LeRoux with 20 felony arson counts, including starting a fire on forest land during a State of Emergency and arson of an inhabited dwelling.

District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett told Fox News via phone that LeRoux had a history of arson and no motive is known at present.

LeRoux will be arraigned tomorrow afternoon, Bridgett told Fox News.

The resident of Mountain Gate had her bail set at $1 million. She faces upwards of more than 55 years if convicted according to Bridgett.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September 2018, fire officials said the blaze was human-caused, and at the time didn't indicate whether it was arson or accident.

The Delta Fire ignited on Sept. 5, 2018, while the Golden State was in an emergency state during the Carr Fire, which burned some 1,100 homes and killed eight people before only being fully contained a week before.

Restoration efforts from the fires will cost $59 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Eddie Gallagher: Navy SEAL reinstated by Trump says ‘nobody had a problem’ killing unarmed Isis prisoner

    The former commander was demoted until the ex-president intervened

  • Student jumps from school bus onto moving truck on Georgia highway, cops say

    No other students were harmed.

  • In COVID-hit India, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Rohan Aggarwal is 26 years old. As India's healthcare system teeters on the verge of collapse during a brutal second wave of the novel coronavirus, Aggarwal makes those decisions during a 27-hour workday that includes a grim overnight shift in charge of the emergency room at his New Delhi hospital. Everyone at Holy Family Hospital – patients, relatives and staff – knows there aren't enough beds, not enough oxygen or ventilators to keep everyone who arrives at the hospital's front gates alive.

  • Old pipelines become new flashpoints for U.S., Canada environmental clashes

    The new battles are pitting states against states and the U.S. against Canada.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates are among America’s largest private landowners — here’s what’s at stake

    The Gates family owns 242,000 acres of farmland, in addition to their many other real-estate holdings.

  • Amanda Chase Threatens to Hobble a Virginia GOP Comeback

    Virginia state senator Amanda Chase is a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, and win, lose, or draw in that contest, she’s determined to do what she can to sink the state party’s chances in the general election this November. A two-term legislator representing a reliably red district, Chase is probably best known for covering herself with glory in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. In a Facebook post addressed to Joe Biden last December, she wrote: The American people aren’t fools. We know you cheated to win and we’ll never accept these results. Fair elections we can accept but cheating to win; never. It’s not over yet. So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede. President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn. Then in an interview with Fox News, Chase doubled down, conceding that while “you never want to suspend the Constitution,” it was an option that would have to be considered “if we get into an extreme situation where we feel like the Democratic Party has committed treason.” She also attended the rally that preceded the January 6 Capitol riot and refused to condemn the violence of that day, calling its participants “patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turn into a socialist country.” A self-styled “Trump in heels,” Chase is already channeling the former president’s sore-loserism ahead of the state GOP’s convention on Saturday, during which the party will select its nominee for governor. Among the other viable candidates for the nomination are businessmen Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin, as well as former House of Delegates speaker Kirk Cox. Sergio de la Peña, Octavia Johnson, and Peter Doran are also running long-shot campaigns. But it’s nearly impossible to predict who will come out on top given the convention-style selection process and ranked-choice voting system within it. In Virginia, parties have the option to choose between a state-run primary and party-run convention when picking their nominees. Republicans have alternated between the two over the last several cycles. In 2013, Ken Cuccinelli was selected at a nominating convention. Four years later, Ed Gillespie triumphed in a statewide primary. This year, Republicans have opted to return to a convention, albeit a different kind. Instead of being an event at a singular location in Richmond and having the gubernatorial nominee confirmed by acclamation as happened in 2013, this year’s convention will occur at a number of different locations and include more than 53,000 delegates who will cast ranked-choice ballots — a process that cannot credibly be compared to the smoke-filled rooms of old. But that’s nevertheless what Chase is doing. Since the state party settled on its preferred method for this cycle, Chase has been throwing a long-form temper tantrum, first suing the state party in an attempt to force them into holding a state-run primary — an ironic fix, given her claims that the state’s electoral system was compromised in 2020. After falling short in the courtroom, Chase has settled for using that failure as a political weapon. According to NPR, Chase’s campaign has been leaning on fundraising emails insisting that “the fix is in” and claiming to have “proof of corruption.” Chase’s contention that the mere choice of a convention over a primary constitutes an establishment-led conspiracy to deny her the nomination is even more ironic when you consider the history of such decisions. In the past, conventions were the preference of firebrands and gadflies. The Washington Post reported back in 2016 that the choice of a “primary embittered some grass-roots activists because the party had recommended making its 2017 picks by convention,” which was believed to be “a format that tends to favor conservative candidates.” Now, it’d be a mistake to classify Chase as a “conservative” in any classical sense, but one would have expected her to favor this more intimate method of picking a nominee. The last decade or so has not been kind to Virginia’s Republicans. Their last gubernatorial victory came in 2009 and their last envoy to the United States Senate was John Warner, who retired that same year. In 2019, the party lost control of the House of Delegates for the first since the turn of the millennium. Part of this is attributable to changes in the state’s electorate and a national suburban turn toward the Democrats. But Republicans bear much of the blame as well. In recent years especially, the party has lurched not toward the Barry Goldwater–Ronald Reagan conservative right, but the fever-swampish Gateway Pundit right. This lurch has manifested itself in the struggling state-party apparatus, but it’s been most damaging when personified by major candidates like Corey Stewart, a longtime immigration hawk who also, for instance, “just asks questions” about Barack Obama’s birth certificate. Stewart lost to Tim Kaine by 16 points in 2018’s Senate race. If Chase or a candidate who channels some of her worst tendencies wins the nomination, Republicans can expect the same result and a similar margin in the upcoming contest for the governor’s mansion. If they’re to have a fighting chance at retaking it, the delegates to Saturday’s convention should choose wisely, the nominee should run a disciplined campaign, and conservative voters should not punish them for doing so. That doesn’t mean running on a squishy centrist platform, but it does mean making appeals beyond “the base” and preventing Chase — who has threatened an independent run — from pressuring them into making outrageous statements that will alienate suburbanites and further enshrine the Virginia GOP as a Washington Generals–caliber opponent for state Democrats.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Astrophysicist says there is only ‘one in several billion’ chance Chinese rocket will hit you

    China has ‘very different attitude’ to allowing uncontrolled rocket re-entry, expert says

  • A Farmer Moved a 200-Year-Old Stone, and the French-Belgian Border

    When it comes to redrawing nations’ borders, scores of diplomats can spend years painstakingly hashing out every inch of the dividing line. For the border between France and Belgium to be redrawn, all it seemingly took was one farmer. Apparently frustrated by a 200-year-old stone border marker, a Belgian farmer dug it out and moved it about 7 feet into French territory, local officials told French news media, thus slightly enlarging his own land as well as the entire country of Belgium. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The displaced stone was spotted last month by a sharp-eyed group of Frenchmen, who for the past few years have wandered the countryside of their local area in northern France, following the border and checking each marker they encountered against a map showing the stones’ original locations. Two members of the group were walking in the woods near the village of Bousignies-sur-Roc, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Paris, in April when they came across a marker. They immediately suspected something wasn’t right, one of the men, Jean-Pierre Chopin, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “All the markers are typically placed in a very precise manner, but this one was raised up on higher ground. It just looked strange,” Chopin said. They consulted their map and discovered that the stone was not in its expected position, but about 7 feet (about 2.2 meters), farther into France than it should be. “It’s a really isolated spot,” Chopin, 58, said. “Almost no one passes by there, so it might never have been discovered to have been moved.” It is unclear exactly how long ago the stone was moved — and the farmer in question has not yet commented — but Chopin guessed that it had been displaced for two or three months. The stone markers, each believed to weigh between 300 and 600 pounds, were laid when the 390-mile border between France and what is now Belgium was established under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk. It is unclear whether the farmer knew the significance of the stone, which has 1819 carved into its face. In theory, moving the stone violates the 1820 treaty, Chopin said. “It’s very, very serious,” he said. “Well, ‘serious’ in quote marks because there are of course many more important things than this.” Luckily, local officials in each country have seen the funny side of the situation. “He made Belgium larger and France smaller; that’s not a good idea,” David Lavaux, of the Belgian district of Erquelinnes, said in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1. Lavaux is the village’s burgomaster, a position equivalent to mayor or chief magistrate. Once he knew of the incident, Lavaux contacted Aurélie Welonek, who holds a similar position in the French village across the border. “I was happy as my town was larger, but the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree,” Lavaux said with a chuckle. Lavaux said he would send the farmer, whom he did not identify, a formal letter demanding that the stone be returned to its rightful location. If the farmer does not comply, he could face criminal charges. If no agreement can be reached, Lavaux said he would turn to Belgium’s foreign ministry, which would set up a Franco-Belgian commission to resolve the border dispute, a move that was last required in 1930. Lavaux and Welonek said in interviews with French news outlets that they were convinced it wouldn’t come to that. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Welonek told the newspaper La Voix du Nord. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • New DNA evidence could prove that a man was wrongly executed for murder, activists say

    New development in 1993 murder case might prove innocence of man put to death in 2017

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Image of US Navy training centre bears a striking resemblance to ‘Men in Black’

    Egg-shaped chairs at naval training centre look eerily similar to furniture used in 1997 film starring Will Smith