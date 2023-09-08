California woman doused with hand sanitizer and set on fire in domestic incident, police say

Officers on Thursday arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of domestic violence in Marysville after he doused a woman with hand sanitizer and set her on fire after an argument, police said.

Along with the domestic violence charge, he was arrested on suspicion of committing torture, mayhem and arson causing great bodily injury stemming from the abuse the woman suffered, the Marysville Police Department announced in a news release.

Shortly after noon Thursday, officers and medics were called to the 1200 block of G Street for a report of a burned female victim. Police said officers arrived in the residential neighborhood near 12th Street and learned that the man set the 59-year-old woman on fire.

It’s unclear whether the man and the woman were a couple or lived together. The Police Department did not release any information about how they know each other.

Police said the man intentionally doused the woman with hand sanitizer before setting her on fire. He prevented her from seeking help for hours before calling for medical aid, according to the Police Department.

The victim suffered significant burns over 10% of her body, police said. She was being medically treated Thursday afternoon.

Officers also determined the man had struck her on Wednesday, police said, but that she could not reach out for help.

The man was booked at the Yuba County Jail with his bail amount set at $500,000.