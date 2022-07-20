California woman dressed as nurse in attempt to steal baby from hospital

A California woman was arrested after she allegedly dressed up as a nurse to try and steal an infant from a hospital, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Jesenea Miron, 23, walked into the Riverside University Health System – Medical Center in Moreno Valley Thursday evening impersonating a newly hired nurse, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

She was able to gain access to the maternity ward, then walked into a room and told a patient she was a nurse before attempting to take the baby, the press release said.

"The suspect was confronted by hospital staff, who then notified security. The female fled the location before she was able to be apprehended by hospital security or law enforcement," the release read.

Miron left the hospital without the child. She was identified by the sheriff's department as the would-be kidnaper and was arrested early Friday morning at a Moreno Valley home. Investigators also found "additional items of evidentiary value" at the residence, according to jail records.

She is charged with kidnapping and is being held on a $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

RUHS – Medical Center CEO Jennifer Cruikshank said the hospital is working with the sheriff’s department to determine how Miron accessed the patient’s room.

"Riverside University Health System– Medical Center has multiple layers of security to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff, and we’re thankful those systems and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect," Cruikshank said in a statement to KTLA.

"Our security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced, and we have additional sheriff’s deputies on campus," she added. "We are also working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their emotional well-being."