California woman and ex-boyfriend who vanished around same time as Kiely Rodni found dead

Janette ‘JJ’ Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, disappeared after going to a car show (Nevada County Sheriff’s Office )

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.

The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.

The discovery brings a tragic end to the 11-day search for the missing pair, who had not been seen or heard from since the night of 6 August.

Ms Pantoja and Mr Zavala, who had dated for eight years and remained good friends after their split, had gone to the Hot August Nights car show in Reno, Nevada, together that evening.

They then told their family members they were heading home to Yuba City, California, after the event.

When they failed to return home, Ms Pantoja’s family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Mr Zavala’s family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department on 7 August.

Authorities said that they were last seen driving Mr Zavala’s blue 2002 Ford Explorer with licence plate 4SNS072.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.

Officers responded on the scene where the caller directed them to the vehicle down the embankment. The car was not visible from the highway, the sheriff’s office said.

Outside the vehicle, investigators found the bodies of a man and woman.

The woman was positively identified as Ms Pantoja but, due to the nature of the injuries, Mr Zavala remains only tenatively identified, the sheriff’s office said.

A vehicle accident investigation is being carried out by California Highway Patrol.