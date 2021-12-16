California woman faces homicide charges after sister is found dead in her home

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman accused of killing her sister after the victim was found dead by her husband Tuesday morning at a North Highlands home.

Sandra Lee Marquette, 59, of North Highlands was arrested on suspicion of homicide, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Wednesday evening. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office had not yet released the victim’s name.

Marquette remained in custody without bail Wednesday evening at the Sacramento County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Thursday afternoon.

About 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to assist medics from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District at the home in the 7300 block of Rutherford Way, just east of Watt Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said a caller told dispatchers he had gone to his sister-in-law’s home to look for his wife, who had not returned from a visit, and found her unresponsive inside.

Deputies arrived and found the man’s wife with “extensive physical trauma and obviously deceased,” according to the sheriff’s news release. Sheriff’s officials said deputies determined the suspect was the victim’s sister, who was identified as Marquette.

The deputies learned she had left the home in a vehicle before they arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, deputies found Marquette in her vehicle near the intersection of Jackson Street and Madison Avenue in North Highlands and took her into custody without further incident.

Sheriff’s officials said homicide detectives do not believe there are any other suspects involved in this investigation. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details about this homicide.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this homicide to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially by calling 916-874-8477 or by filling out the Sheriff’s Office online tip form.