California woman fired after confronting man wearing MAGA hat at Starbucks

A woman who confronted a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat this week at a Starbucks in California has been fired, according to her employer.

The woman, identified by local news outlets as Rebecca Mankey, was terminated from Gryphon Stringed Instruments after posting on social media about the incident. After seeing someone wearing the hat, a hallmark of President Donald Trump's administration, she "yelled at him about how it was not okay to hate brown people” and threatened “to publicly shame him in town and try to get him fired,” in since-deleted posts, according to KTVU.

“Gryphon does not believe anyone should be harassed or subject to hate speech no matter their beliefs,” the music shop said in a Facebook post. “We would like to make it clear that the opinions expressed and actions taken by the employee are not indicative of how we conduct ourselves at the shop and we hope we can continue to serve our customers across the country respectfully and universally as we have done for nearly 50 years.”

Owner Richard Johnston told USA TODAY via email that "everyone at Gryphon just wants to move on and get back to what we do best, which is musical instruments and playing music."

Palo Alto Weekly reported that Mankey called the 74-year-old Jewish man “Nazi scum” and posted his photo on Twitter, asking for help in identifying him. The man, identified only as Victor by NBC News, described the incident and expressed regret that it resulted in her firing.

"This woman comes over and she says, 'Is that a Trump hat?' I said, 'I think it is, yes.' And then she turned to the rest of the audience, the people in Starbucks and said, 'Hey, everybody! Come over here! Let’s get this guy! He’s a hater! I’m calling him out! He hates brown people. He’s a Nazi," he told the station.

Mankey’s posts drew criticism among right-wing outlets and Palo Alto Weekly reported that Mankey and her family have received online death threats.

