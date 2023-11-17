California Woman Found Dead In Alley Was Killed With Fire Extinguisher, Police Say

A California man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman who was found beaten to death in an alleyway near her place of work, Laguna Beach police announced.

Dino Rojas-Moreno, 26, was arrested and accused of murder in the death of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin, whose body was found by a construction worker Sunday behind an alley near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, police said.

A post on GoFundMe shows a photo of Tatum Goodwin.

Georgette Schuda, Goodwin’s friend and neighbor, told The Orange County Register that Rojas-Moreno had no direct relation to the victim.

Local ABC affiliate KABC, citing court documents, reported that Rojas-Moreno is accused of using a fire extinguisher as a weapon in the woman’s death.

Police did not specify a motive in the killing, but said Rojas-Moreno was taken into custody after detectives “obtained enough information and evidence.”

Marcos Salim Heredia, the owner of Carmelita’s Restaurants, where Goodwin worked as an assistant manager, described her on a GoFundMe page as “a very hard working young lady” who “always kept a smile on her face.”

“Over the years she had expressed her pleasure to be in [Laguna] and have her opportunity with us,” Heredia wrote. “We felt that we really had a family member here with us.”

Heredia said the money raised via the GoFundMe will go toward making a memorial in Laguna Beach.

According to police, Rojas-Moreno is being held on $1,000,000 bond. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

